Contract Furniture Dealer bluespace interiors Celebrates Grand Opening of Newly Renovated Showroom

BURBANK, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bluespace interiors, a Teknion contract furniture dealer based in Southern California, celebrated its grand opening of their newly renovated, 8,000-square-foot furniture showroom on May 12, 2022. The showroom is located at 2840 N. Lima Street, Suite 110, in Burbank, CA. The gathering commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony inducted by the City of Burbank and Chamber of Commerce. Local dignitaries, business leaders, family, friends and Architecture and Design professionals joined bluespace interiors' team to celebrate this momentous occasion.

"Our redesigned showroom brings to life a more creative, collaborative way to work," states Bob Mairena, President of bluespace interiors. "Designed by RADA Architects, our vision was to create a people-oriented environment, designed to anticipate the needs of our clients and business partners. This showroom also expands our footprint by allowing us to better service clients in the Los Angeles region and its surrounding areas."

"bluespace interiors' newly redesigned showroom is truly breathtaking," said Burbank Vice Mayor Konstantine Anthony. "The City Council and I are thrilled to have them in Burbank and look forward to their continued success."

The new space showcases manufacturers such as Teknion, Studio TK, KI and HON furniture.

About bluespace interiors

bluespace interiors is a creative contract furniture dealership. Experts in workplace solutions, they provide a turnkey set of services to make furniture planning, specification, delivery and installation the easiest part of your day. With multiple locations in Southern California, bluespace interiors services expand nationwide. For more information on bluespace interiors, please visit www.bluespaceinteriors.com.

To view photos of this event, visit: https://bluespaceinteriors.com/showroom-grand-opening-2022/.

For additional information, contact Lyra Madding at lmadding@officesolutions.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Ribbon-Cutting Event - bluespace interiors





The City of Burbank with bluespace interiors celebrate a ribbon cutting event to celebrate their new furniture showroom in Burbank, CA.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment