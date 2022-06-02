Clariant presents Integrated Report 2021

Clariant publishes Integrated Report 202 1 , detailing the company’s financial and

non - financial business activities for the year

The report illustrates Clariant ’s new purpose-led strategy as summarized by the statement ‘ Greater chemistry – between people and planet ’

Annual General Meeting (AGM) agenda published

MUTTENZ, JUNE 2, 2022

Clariant, a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company, today published its Integrated Report 2021, which presents a transparent and concise account of all the company’s financial and non-financial business activities for the year.

The Integrated Report is a vital tool for the company to measure progress, hold itself accountable to set targets and for stakeholders to gain deeper insight into key areas of the business. It contains the ‘Business Report’, the ‘Financial Report’, the ‘Corporate Governance Report’, the ‘Compensation Report’ and the ‘Review on Performance, People, and Planet’. Access it here: reports.clariant.com



The sustainability agenda being at the heart of all of Clariant’s activities, reporting in 2021 centers not only on disclosing important metrics to measure how the business impacts the environment but also how the company aims to contribute in the battle against climate change with valuable sustainability innovations.

“Our strong commitment to sustainability is duly reflected in our purpose statement ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet.’ Pursuing this purpose is a collaborative, interconnected and ongoing process that takes into account the needs of all Clariant stakeholder groups,” said Günter von Au, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Our Integrated Report is the perfect vehicle to capture and illustrate the many facets of those activities.”

Clariant looks back on a year of record profitability, which demonstrates how the changes of the past years have come to fruition to create a resilient, lean and future orientated company that is best placed to generate value from the next megatrends in diverse business sectors. At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 24 June 2022, the Board of Directors will present the Integrated Report detailing the business developments for the year 2021 to the shareholders for approval.

Today, Clariant also published all further agenda items for the upcoming AGM (link to website). They include:

Reelection of Günter von Au as Chairman of the Board of Directors

The nomination of three new candidates to the Board of Directors: Ahmed Mohamed Alumar, Saudi Arabian Citizen; Roberto César Gualdoni, German and Italian Citizen; Naveena Shastri, US Citizen. These candidates nominated by SABIC International Holdings B.V. are considered to be independent in accordance Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance.

In case of election of the new members and the reelection of the current members, the board diversity increases to 36 % female Board members.

In case of election of the new members and the reelection of the current members, the board diversity increases to 36 % female Board members. A distribution of CHF 0.40 per share. This distribution represents an attractive pay-out ratio of 49 % of continuing operations earnings per share (EPS: CHF 0.81) and is proposed to be made through capital reduction by way of par value reduction.

After more than two decades with a trusted partner, changing statutory auditor from 2022 to allow for a fresh start following the conclusion of the investigation into accounting issues. KPMG will be submitted for the role.

This year’s AGM will again be held virtually. Shareholders may exclusively be represented and have their voting rights exercised by the independent proxy.

Clariant is a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2021, the company employed a total workforce of 13 374. In the financial year 2021, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.372 billion for its continuing businesses.

