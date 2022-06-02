Press release – Paris, June 2, 2022
Danone: 2021 key indicators restated
according to new operating segments and by category
As announced on March 8, 2022, Danone is reporting its key indicators1 according to 4 new geographical operating segments, while retaining its global category reporting for Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP), Specialized Nutrition and Waters.
The reshaping of the organization by geographical zone has led to the reallocation of some central costs and other expenses among global categories. The recurring operating income and recurring operating margin have been restated accordingly for 2021, as detailed below (unaudited figures).
H1 and FY 2021 net sales, recurring operating profit and recurring operating margin restated by category
|Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m)
and recurring operating margin (%)
|H1 2021
|FY 2021
|Net sales (€m)
|Operating profit (€m)
|Margin (%)
|Net Sales (€m)
|Operating profit (€m)
|Margin (%)
|BY CATEGORY
|EDP
|6,406
|616
|9.6%
|13,090
|1,355
|10.4%
|Specialized Nutrition
|3,513
|769
|21.9%
|7,230
|1,634
|22.6%
|Waters
|1,916
|166
|8.6%
|3,961
|348
|8.8%
|Total
|11,835
|1,551
|13.1%
|24,281
|3,337
|13.7%
H1 and FY 2021 net sales, recurring operating profit and recurring operating margin restated by operating segment (reminder of press release of March 30, 2022)2
|Net sales (€m), recurring operating profit (€m)
and recurring operating margin (%)
|H1 2021
|FY 2021
|Net sales (€m)
|Operating profit (€m)
|Margin (%)
|Net Sales (€m)
|Operating profit (€m)
|Margin (%)
|BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE
|Europe
|4,142
|625
|15.1%
|8,341
|1,291
|15.5%
|North America2
|2,707
|283
|10.4%
|5,564
|603
|10.8%
|China, North Asia & Oceania3
|1,430
|423
|29.6%
|3,008
|939
|31.2%
|Rest of the World
|3,556
|221
|6.2%
|7,369
|504
|6.8%
|Total
|11,835
|1,551
|13.1%
|24,281
|3,337
|13.7%
In addition to the FY 2021 table already provided, the following tables restate quarterly net sales and like-for-like sales growth by category and new operating segment (unaudited figures).3
|Q1 2021
|Europe
|Noram
|China/North Asia/Oceania
|Rest of the World
|Total
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|EDP
|1,010
|2.0%
|1,209
|2.3%
|76
|10.4%
|854
|-0.9%
|3,149
|1.6%
|Specialized Nutrition
|666
|-13.8%
|68
|6.8%
|416
|-18.7%
|568
|11.4%
|1,719
|-7.7%
|Waters
|311
|-12.3%
|39
|1.2%
|106
|15.3%
|334
|-18.2%
|790
|-11.6%
|Total Company
|1,987
|-6.1%
|1,316
|2.5%
|598
|-10.9%
|1 756
|-1.3%
|5,657
|-3.3%
|Q2 2021
|Europe
|Noram
|China/North Asia/Oceania
|Rest of the World
|Total
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|EDP
|1,014
|3.7%
|1,273
|4.3%
|82
|11.1%
|884
|6.5%
|3,254
|4.8%
|Specialized Nutrition
|685
|5.9%
|70
|13.0%
|508
|-4.0%
|529
|4.8%
|1,793
|2.8%
|Waters
|456
|17.8%
|48
|32.8%
|241
|10.4%
|379
|27.5%
|1,125
|19.5%
|Total Company
|2,155
|7.1%
|1,391
|5.2%
|832
|1.3%
|1,793
|10.0%
|6,171
|6.6%
|Q3 2021
|Europe
|Noram
|China/North Asia/Oceania
|Rest of the World
|Total
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|EDP
|979
|3.7%
|1,289
|4.8%
|83
|11.3%
|918
|2.8%
|3,269
|4.1%
|Specialized Nutrition
|671
|-0.5%
|74
|7.1%
|516
|16.3%
|515
|-4.5%
|1,777
|2.9%
|Waters
|471
|5.9%
|50
|24.7%
|201
|-4.1%
|390
|6.6%
|1,112
|4.6%
|Total Company
|2,122
|2.8%
|1,413
|5.3%
|801
|10.0%
|1 822
|1.3%
|6,158
|3.8%
|Q4 2021
|Europe
|Noram
|China/North Asia/Oceania
|Rest of the World
|Total
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|EDP
|999
|2.0%
|1,316
|4.9%
|84
|8.9%
|986
|5.6%
|3,386
|4.3%
|Specialized Nutrition
|700
|-1.1%
|77
|9.0%
|604
|17.0%
|550
|6.2%
|1,931
|6.4%
|Waters
|378
|18.6%
|50
|49.0%
|89
|59.4%
|409
|8.2%
|925
|17.3%
|Total Company
|2,077
|3.5%
|1,443
|5.8%
|777
|19.3%
|1 944
|6.3%
|6,242
|6.7%
|FY 2021
|Europe
|Noram
|China/North Asia/Oceania
|Rest of the World
|Total
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|Net sales (€m)
|LFL sales growth (%)
|EDP
|4,002
|2.8%
|5,087
|4.1%
|326
|10.4%
|3,675
|3.5%
|13,090
|3.7%
|Specialized Nutrition
|2,723
|-2.9%
|290
|8.9%
|2,045
|2.0%
|2,173
|4.4%
|7,230
|1.0%
|Waters
|1,616
|7.4%
|187
|26.1%
|637
|10.2%
|1,521
|4.5%
|3,961
|7.2%
|Total Company
|8,341
|1.7%
|5,564
|4.7%
|3,008
|4.6%
|7,369
|4.0%
|24,281
|3.4%
1Net sales, like-for-like sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin.
2United States and Canada
3China, Japan, Australia and New Zeland
All references in this document to Like-for-like (LFL) sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin correspond to financial indicators not defined in IFRS. Their definitions, as well as their reconciliations with financial statements, are listed in page 57 of the 2021 Universal Registration Document.
As a reminder, as disclosed on March 8, 2022, the management of some entities has been changed as part of the new organization, leading to the reallocation of some net sales.
