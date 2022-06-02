Virtual Desktop Market to Hit USD 35.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Desktop Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Virtual Desktop Market Analysis by Product Type, By Deployment, By vertical - Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2030, registering an 21.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

Virtual Desktop Market Report Scope:

Organizations of all sizes are increasingly leveraging virtual desktop services to improve and streamline their operations. Besides, the rapid introduction of virtual computing among businesses to boost cloud backups or security measures impacts the market growth positively. Rapid growth in the use of cloud storage and public, private, and hybrid data cloud, boosts the virtual desktop market share.

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 35.2 Billion CAGR 21.2% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, By Deployment, By Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Mokafive (U.S), Citrix Inc. (U.S), Red Hat Inc.(U.S), VMware, Inc. (U.S), Red Hat Inc.(U.S), NComputing Co.Ltd ( U.S), Google, Inc. (U.S), HP, Inc.( U.S) Key Market Opportunities The need for cloud computing Key Market Drivers The rising requirement for virtualization

Virtual desktop solutions allow reduced set-up time for easy-to-use services that can help customers access their applications and infrastructure remotely from anywhere in the world. Enterprises are recognizing the benefits of virtual desktop solutions in delivering secure cloud-based services to ensure customer productivity while mitigating risks. Many people are increasingly using an integrated digital service platform across their PCs, tablets, smart speakers, and virtual desktop services.

Growth in the range of digital productivity devices and increasing numbers of smartphone users worldwide create vast market opportunities. Benefits of easy to maintain and more secure virtual desktop solutions that help businesses access mobile applications with increased flexibility & ease, improve productivity & lower operational costs define the growing market landscape.

Virtual Desktop Market Segments

The virtual desktop market is segmented into product types, verticals, end-users and regions. The product type segment comprises cloud-based software, virtual desktops, infrastructure cloud-based virtual desktops, private hosting virtual desktops, and others. The vertical segment comprises healthcare, enterprise, education, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, government, aerospace & defense, and others.

The end-user segment comprises research firms, transport agencies, cloud service providers, government organizations, transport agencies, original equipment manufacturers, and others. The region segment comprises the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Virtual Desktop Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global virtual desktop market. Rising IT needs for virtual desktops in this region drive the market growth. Besides, the strong presence of key virtual desktop solution providers and the growing industrial sector in the region boost the market size. The evolving cloud technology and increasing virtual desktop applications in consumer electronics and gaming & entertainment industries substantiate the market shares. The US accounts for the largest virtual desktop market in North America.

Europe is another promising market for virtual desktops, witnessing the increasing adoption of remote working environments. Besides, the increasing adoption of BYOD policies and the increasing penetration of smartphones in this region drive the virtual desktop industry. Governments in the EU are rapidly implying stringent rules to safeguard enterprise data, creating a vast demand for virtual desktops in this region. Germany, the UK, and France hold considerable shares in the regional market.

APAC has emerged as a lucrative market for virtual desktops. Increasing R&D investments in developing technologies and the rising adoption of virtual desktops for simulation & training purposes foster the market value. Furthermore, augmented demand for virtual desktop solutions from increasing numbers of organizations and end-use verticals push market revenues. India, China, and Japan are the largest market for virtual desktops in the region.

Industry Trends

The recent global pandemic brought a revolutionary change in the working environment, mandating remote infrastructures. This, in turn, renewed interest in virtual desktops, cloud offshoots, and desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), presenting numerous technological disruptions in organizations and hampering the delivery of IT services to their workforce. Also, telecom and video conferencing technologies suddenly became important.

Also, virtual desktop infrastructure/ desktop virtualization/ thin-client computing processes started garnering huge market prominence with workforces connecting to corporate networks from remote locations, sometimes even with their own laptops using a VPN and all the necessary settings for secure access. This, as a result, hastened innovation in virtual desktop technologies, providing in-house applications and parallel RAS support.

The market perceives rising demand for virtual desktops from CAD and 3D rendering companies and strategic partnerships between cloud vendors like Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure, and virtual desktop solution providers like Amazon WorkSpaces and VMware. Also, there is increased competition among cloud companies to achieve virtual desktop advanced specialization, a validation of extensive experience and expertise in deploying, scaling and securing virtual desktop infrastructures.

Virtual Desktop Market Competitive Analysis

The virtual desktop market witnesses significant strategic initiatives, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and advanced technology integration. Matured industry players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and expansion plans. The market witnesses several innovative product launches and related technology launch each year.

Dominant Key Players on Virtual Desktop Market Covered are:

Mokafive (US)

Citrix Inc. (US)

Red Hat Inc. (US)

VMware Inc. (US)

NComputing Co.Ltd. (US)

Google Inc. (US)

HP Inc. (US)

Recent Developments:

on April 06, 2022, TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, introduced a new managed virtual desktop Click-to-Run solution to improve remote desktop capabilities for businesses. The new Azure Virtual Desktop is designed to bring remote end-users a secure, simplified and productive personal computing experience.

Organizations are usually busy to build or deploy full-scale IT infrastructure for new or remote employees. A virtual desktop solution helps deliver the flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency businesses need. The solution deploys an Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) environment in Microsoft Azure that allows users to access their desktops and applications from anywhere, on any device.

