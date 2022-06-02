Outlook on the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Global Market to 2027 - Rise in Commercialization of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present global anti-inflammatory drugs market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during 2022-2027



Market Growth and Opportunities

Rising OTC Buying behavior of Anti-inflammatory drugs Among Larger Patient Groups

Rising Prevalence of a Broad Range of Inflammatory Diseases

Increasing Use of Biologics for Treating Inflammatory Diseases

Market Share and Segments

Based on drug class, biologics and biosimilars is the major contributor in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $33.64 billion during the forecast period.

The global anti-inflammatory drugs market is highly competitive and fragmented even though the leading companies are constantly consolidating their market position through strategic and high-profile mergers and acquisitions.

Segmentation by Drug Class

Biologics & Biosimilars

NSAIDs

Steroids

Others

Segmentation by Application

Autoimmune Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Others

Segmentation by Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Topical

Inhalation

Geographical Analysis

In 2021, North America was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 41.38% in the global anti-inflammatory drugs market in 2021 and witness the highest incremental growth of $20.88 billion during the forecast period.



Increasing population, the emergence of autoimmune diseases, expansion of demand, increase in pharma and biopharma facilities, and the advent of COVID-19 are major factors to boost the demand for anti-inflammatory drugs in Europe.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Epidemiology of Inflammatory Diseases

7.1.2 Treatment of Inflammatory Diseases



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Promising Investigational Drugs in Clinical Trial Pipelines

8.2 Surge in Availability of Approved Biosimilars to Treat Inflammatory Diseases

8.3 Rise in Commercialization of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Preference for Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Among Patient Groups

9.2 Rising Prevalence of Inflammatory Diseases

9.3 Growing Use of Biologics to Treat Inflammatory Diseases



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Patent Expiration of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

10.2 Side-Effects of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

10.3 Product Recalls Due to Stringent Regulatory Guidelines



