Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Contract Manufacturer Benchmarking Report 2022: Primary Section Takeaways, Most Important CMO Attributes, CMO Attributes Gaining Traction

The Small Molecule API Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking (6th Edition) report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind: to help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and to help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.
This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 22 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing. In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, the publisher presents data on 346 service encounters from 124 respondents who have been involved in outsourced small molecule API projects in the past 18 months.
What You Will Learn:
Drug developers:
- Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects
- Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for small molecule API manufacturing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers
- Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience
Contract Manufacturers:
- Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength
- Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 22 performance metrics specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing and related services
- Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced small molecule API manufacturing
Major Topics:
- Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
- CMO Selection Drivers
- CMO Perceptions and Interactions
- CMO Performance and Loyalty
- Small Molecule API CMO Competitive Landscape
- Company Service Quality Profiles
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
How to Use this Report
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Demographics
Number of Ratings per Company
Major Sections
Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
- Outsourcing Drivers
- Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size
- Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Outsourcing Models
CMO Selection Drivers
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Most Important CMO Attributes
- CMO Attributes Gaining Importance
CMO Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- CMO Familiarity
- CMO Leaders - Unprompted
- CMO Leaders - Prompted
- Received Proposals
- CMO Use
- CMO Preference
- CMO Preference Among Users
- CMO Cost Perceptions
- Summary Table
CMO Performance and Loyalty
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Performance Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- Delivery Factors
- Organization Factors
- Capabilities
- Staff Characteristics
- Service Capabilities
- CMO Performance: Delivery Factors
- CMO Performance: Organization Factors
- CMO Performance: Capabilities Ratings
- CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics
- CMO Performance: Service Capabilities
- CMO Loyalty
- CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
The Small Molecule API CMO Competitive Landscape
Company Service Quality Profiles
- Brand Snapshot
- Harvey Balls
Study Data
- Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
- Outsourcing Drivers
- Outsourcing Models
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Large Molecule Product Offering
- Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing
- CMO Selection Attributes
- CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
- CMO Leaders - Unprompted
- Other Responses (1%)
- CMO Familiarity
- CMO Familiarity
- CMO Leaders - Prompted
- Received Proposals
- CMO Use
- CMO Preference
- CMO Cost Perceptions
- CMO Drill-downs
- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
- Alcami
- Almac
- Altasciences
- AMRI
- Ardena
- Bachem
- Cambrex
- Corden Pharma
- Evonik
- Evotec, including Aptuit
- Fareva
- GSK Contract Manufacturing
- GVK Bio
- Hetero
- Lonza
- Millipore Sigma
- Olon SpA
- Orion
- Patheon, by Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Pfizer CentreOne
- Piramal Pharma Solutions, including
- Ash Stevens
- Quotient Sciences
- Recipharm
- Sanofi Active Ingredients
- Siegfried
- STA Pharmaceutical Co., a Wuxi AppTec
- Company
- Syngene International
- Wockhardt
- CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations
Demographics
- Company Type
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Small Molecule Drug Substance Outsourcing.
- Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities
- Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing
- Contract Manufacturing Involvement
- Years of Industry Experience
