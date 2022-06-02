Insights on the Eye Drops Industry in Saudi Arabia to 2027 - by Type, Drug Class, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Eye Drops Market, By Type (Prescription v/s Over-The-Counter), By Drug Class (Antiallergy, Anti-inflammatory, Antiglaucoma, Anti-VEGF, Others), By Disease Indication, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia eye drops market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing incidences of eye infections and rising awareness among population regarding eye care to maintain good eye health.

Industrialization and urbanization activities release harmful elements in the environment that impact the air quality. Prolonged exposure of eyes to these irritants can cause severe damage to the eyes and result in eye allergies, redness, dry eyes, allergies, etc., which is contributing towards the rising adoption of eye drops in Saudi Arabia. Several pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are working towards the drug discovery and developments in the eye care segment, which is projected to boost the Saudi Arabia eye drops market growth in the coming years.

Rapidly expanding geriatric population and rising incidences of diabetes have led to an increased adoption of eye drops, which is adding to the significant growth of eye drops market. Moreover, the surging demands from the healthcare industry and advances in technology have resulted into better eye drops that are mild on eyes and do not cause discomfort, which is contributing to the demand for eye drops in Saudi Arabia. As the world is being largely driven by digitization, people are spending more time on their smartphones, laptops, and other electronic screen gadgets, which is negatively impacting their eye health, leading to an enhanced demand for eye drops, significantly accelerating the Saudi Arabia eye drops market growth.



The Saudi Arabia eye drops market is segmented by type, drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on drug class, the market is further sub-segmented into antiallergy, anti-inflammatory, antiglaucoma, anti-VEGF, and others. Antiallergy drugs are expected to dominate the Saudi Arabia eye drops market due to rising incidences of eye allergies and infections from pollution, prolonged exposure to UV-A light emitted from electronic screens, and improper eye care. Besides, easier accessibility to antiallergy drugs on online platforms have contributed to their dominance. Antiglaucoma is expected to experience significant growth in Saudi Arabia eye drops market in the coming years due to rising incidences of diabetes and glucose-related disorders.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabia eye drops market are Amman Pharma, Jamjoom Pharma, Riyadh Pharma, Orchidia Pharmaceutical Industries, Pfizer Saudi Limited, Sanofi Aventis Arabia Company Limited, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Co., Novartis Saudi Arabia, Alcon Saudi Arabia, Johnson & Johnson Saudi Arabia, among others. Companies dominating the Saudi Arabia eye drops market are adopting competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Saudi Arabia eye drops market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia eye drops market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia eye drops market based on type, drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia eye drops market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia eye drops market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia eye drops market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia eye drops market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia eye drops market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Eye Drops Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Saudi Arabia Eye Care Market Overview



7. Saudi Arabia Eye Drops Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Prescription v/s Over-The-Counter)

7.2.2. By Drug Class (Antiallergy, Anti-inflammatory, Antiglaucoma, Anti-VEGF, Others)

7.2.3. By Disease Indication (Dry Eye Diseases, Glaucoma, Eye Allergy, Eye Infections, Retinal Disorders, Others)

7.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

7.2.5. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Others)

7.2.6. By Region

7.2.7. By Company (2021)

7.3. Product Market Map



8. Saudi Arabia Prescription Eye Drops Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Drug Class

8.2.2. By Disease Indication

8.2.3. By Distribution Channel

8.2.4. By End User



9. Saudi Arabia Over-The-Counter Eye Drops Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Drug Class

9.2.2. By Disease Indication

9.2.3. By Distribution Channel

9.2.4. By End User



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Import-Export Analysis



14. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Amman Pharma

15.2.2. Jamjoom Pharma

15.2.3. Riyadh Pharma

15.2.4. Orchidia Pharmaceutical Industries

15.2.5. Pfizer Saudi Limited

15.2.6. Sanofi Aventis Arabia Company Limited

15.2.7. Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Co

15.2.8. Novartis Saudi Arabia

15.2.9. Alcon Saudi Arabia

15.2.10. Johnson & Johnson Saudi Arabia



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5sc83