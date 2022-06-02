Libertas Capital Management Joins FamilyWealth

DENVER, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading financial services firm FamilyWealth, a Denver, Colorado-based Registered Investment Advisor, announces that Libertas Capital Management, a Frisco, Texas-based firm has been established as an independent branch of FamilyWealth to offer wealth management services to its network of clients.



“With over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, the Libertas team works with their significant client network in designing a personalized plan to not only help reach their financial goals, but also leave a legacy for the ones they love. We are very excited to have this dynamic group partner with FamilyWealth,” said Bill Oakley, Managing Partner & Investment Advisor at FamilyWealth.

“Libertas Capital Management offers a variety of products and services to help families and business owners protect and grow their financial future, but we saw a need to further extend our wealth management offerings,” said Jeremy Patton, CEO of Libertas Capital Management and Patton Financial Services, an independent insurance and annuity agency with 35 agents and nearly 9,000 clients.

He continued, “We love the FamilyWeath story and their commitment to building an advisory firm that utilizes the best in wealthtech to help their partners succeed. Partnering with Family Wealth means that we can offer a large variety of financial products and services to clients from all walks of life.”



About FamilyWealth

FamilyWealth offers financial services and technology solutions to advisers and firms nationwide. The FamilyWealth platform is a digital WealthTech ecosystem that brings together a suite of tools, including CRM, Analytics, Unified Managed Household Accounts, Digital Account Opening, Asset Management, Proposal Generation, and Compliance into a customizable portal, called My AdvisorViewTM.

www.FamilyWealth.us

