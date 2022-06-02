North America Ground Support Equipment Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Featuring Merlinhawk Aerospace, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment and Cobus Industries Among Others

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Ground Support Equipment Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the North America ground support equipment market is anticipated to develop with a CAGR of 10.97% in the estimated period from 2022 to 2028. The United States and Canada form the market in this region.



A number of airports in the United States are working towards expanding the number of airports and improving the existing ones due to the rise in the number of air travel passengers. Moreover, initiatives by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), such as ARB (California Air Resources Board) and VALE (Voluntary Airport Low-Emission), lay focus on the manufacture of quality products and the adoption of scientific technology with R&D support to reduce carbon footprint. This particular trend is expected to aid the adoption of green GSE, and, in turn, consolidate the US' ground support market in the forthcoming years.



Canada's action plan is to focus more on enhancing the operational efficiency at airports. This provides a massive opportunity for the usage of GPS-enabled ground support equipment to track all activity at the airport ground. Jazz Aviation and Air Canada have planned to deploy GPS-enabled equipment for ground support at major airports, such as Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Calgary International Airport, and Halifax Stanfield International Airport. In addition to this, studies are in progress to learn about the feasibility of alternative energy conversion for GSE used at Canadian airports. These developments are expected to foster the ground support market growth in Canada.



Competitive Outlook

Merlinhawk Aerospace, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co Ltd, Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc, Cobus Industries GmbH, Tronair, Charlatte America, Aero Specialties Inc, Hydro Systems KG, and Mulag Fahrzeugwerk are some of the noteworthy companies in the ground support equipment market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Ground Support Equipment Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Ground Support Equipment Industry

2.2. Evolution & Transition of Ground Support Equipment

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Increased Trend in the Use of Automated Ground Support Equipment

2.3.2. Growing Focus on the Adoption of Environment-Friendly Gse Solutions

2.3.3. E-Commerce Pushing the Demand for the Expansion of Airport Operations

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Key Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Cost

2.5.2. New or Used

2.5.3. Capacity & Efficiency

2.5.4. Availability of Replacement Tools

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Industry Components

2.8.1. Raw Materials & Standard Parts Suppliers

2.8.2. Research & Development

2.8.3. Manufacturing & Support Services

2.8.4. Retail & End-Users

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

2.9.2. Product Launches, Contracts, & Developments

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Increase in the Number of Airports & Terminals Being Constructed

2.10.2. Rise in Air Traffic & Globalization Trends

2.10.3. Growth in the Spending on Airport Infrastructure

2.10.4. Expected Rise in the Number of Air Travellers

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. High Initial Investment Required

2.11.2. Difficulties in Maintenance & Replacement of Gse

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Technological Advancement in Ground Support Equipment

2.12.2. Integration of Wireless Technologies in Gse



3. North America Ground Support Equipment Market - by Type

3.1. Powered Ground Support Equipment

3.2. Non-Powered Ground Support Equipment



4. North America Ground Support Equipment Market - by Power Source

4.1. Electric

4.2. Non-Electric

4.3. Hybrid



5. North America Ground Support Equipment Market - by Application

5.1. Passenger Service

5.1.1. Bulk Loaders/Conveyors

5.1.2. Cabin Service Vehicles

5.1.3. Boarding Stairs

5.1.4. Lavatory Service Vehicles

5.1.5. Passenger Boarding Bridges

5.1.6. Passenger Buses

5.2. Commercial Cargo Service

5.2.1. Cargo/Container Loaders

5.2.2. Pushback Tractors

5.2.3. Forklifts

5.3. Commercial Aircraft Service

5.3.1. Deicers

5.3.2. Ground Power Units

5.3.3. Fuel Trucks

5.3.4. Pre-Conditioned Air Units

5.3.5. Hydrant Trucks

5.4. Military Cargo Service

5.5. Military Aircraft Service



6. North America Ground Support Equipment Market - by End-User

6.1. Commercial

6.2. Defense



7. North America Ground Support Equipment Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. United States

7.2. Canada



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co Ltd

8.2. Jbt Aerotech

8.3. Cobus Industries GmbH

8.4. Cimc Tianda Holdings Co Ltd

8.5. Cavotec Sa

8.6. Tronair

8.7. Mulag Fahrzeugwerk

8.8. Rheinmetall AG

8.9. Mallaghan

8.10. Kalmar Motor Ab

8.11. Charlatte America

8.12. Hydro Systems Kg

8.13. Itw Gse Aps

8.14. Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc

8.15. Champion Gse

8.16. Tld Group

8.17. Merlinhawk Aerospace

8.18. Aero Specialties Inc

8.19. Air Mak Industries Inc



9. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4i9p2