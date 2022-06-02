Outlook on the Biochar Industry in North America to 2028 - Ability of Biochar to Sequester Carbon is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Biochar Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report shows that North America's biochar market will develop with a CAGR of 12.19% in revenue terms and 9.43% in volume terms for the forecast duration from 2022 to 2028. The United States and Canada together comprise the biochar market in the North American region.



It is estimated that, in Canada, around 20% of the total average area of a forest burnt every year, could be converted to biochar. This can be done by enlarging the fire corridors, which will help achieve a similar ecological impact, as of an area burnt naturally. But, this would require fixing biomass carbon, instead of releasing it into the atmosphere, either as an immediate release, or a slow one, due to the dead biomass decay. This amounts to biomass worth 222 Mt per year, representing 82% of the total target biomass that can fully offset the current GHG emission levels in the country.



The availability of a huge amount of forestry waste is the main reason driving the biochar market growth in the country. Initiatives taken by various organizations, like Alberta Biochar, Canadian Biochar, Biochar Quebec, and Biochar Ontario, are focused on developing biochar as a tool to mitigate GHG emissions and improve soil fertility, aid waste management, and increase revenue generation. Further, efforts made towards commercializing and marketing biochar are also expected to increase standardization for biochar manufacturing.



Competitive Outlook

Anulekh Agrotech Pvt Ltd, Novo Carbo, Carbons Finland Oy, Farm2energy, Air Terra, Pacific Biochar, Carbofex, and Bioenergy Earth Systems are some of the prominent names operating in the biochar market.



Key Topics Covered:

1. North America Biochar Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Biochar Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Pyrolysis is the Most Common Technique for Biochar Production

2.2.2. Agriculture Dominates the Application Segment

2.2.3. Growing Need to Avoid Biochar Loss During Application and Transportation

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Regulatory Framework

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Product Launches & Developments

2.9.2. Partnerships & Agreements

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Favorable Initiatives

2.10.2. Availability of Cheap Feedstock

2.10.3. Ability of Biochar to Sequester Carbon

2.10.4. Reliable and Constant Energy Flow

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. High Cost

2.11.2. Lack of Demonstration Projects

2.11.3. Contamination of Biochar and Its Feedstock

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Opportunities for Biochar Market in the Future

2.12.2. Growth in the Organic Farming Industry

3. North America Biochar Market - by Technology (Value in $ Million)

3.1. Slow Pyrolysis

3.2. Fast Pyrolysis

3.3. Gasification

3.4. Intermediate Pyrolysis

3.5. Hydrothermal Carbonization

3.6. Microwave Pyrolysis

4. North America Biochar Market - by Feedstock (Value in $ Million)

4.1. Forestry Waste

4.2. Agriculture Waste

4.3. Biomass Plantation

4.4. Residential Waste

4.5. Animal Manure

5. North America Biochar Market - by Application (Value in $ Million)

5.1. Agriculture and Livestock

5.2. Air, Soil, and Water Treatment

5.3. Horticulture

5.4. Industries

6. North America Biochar Market - Regional Outlook (Value in $ Million & Volume in Kiloton)

6.1. United States

6.2. Canada

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Air Terra

7.2. Airex Energy

7.3. Anulekh Agrotech Pvt Ltd

7.4. Arsta Eco

7.5. Biochar Industries

7.6. Bioenergy Earth Systems

7.7. Carbofex

7.8. Carbon Gold

7.9. Carbons Finland Oy

7.10. Farm2Energy

7.11. Novo Carbo

7.12. Pacific Biochar

7.13. Pyreg GmbH

7.14. Pyrotech Energy

7.15. Renewable Carbon Resources Australia

8. Research Methodology & Scope

