New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier (Refrigerant, Desiccant) Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2023 & 2027

The "New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market, By Type (Refrigerant, Desiccant), By Price Segment (Low (Less Than USD300), Medium (USD300-USD500), High (More Than USD500)), By Sales Channel (General Trade, Modern Trade), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunity, 2027"



The New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market stood at USD35.68 million in the year 2021, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach a market value of USD50.06 million by 2027F.

The New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market is segmented by type, price segment, sales channel, region and competitional landscape.

The rising demands for dehumidifiers from residential areas and increasing disposable income of the population is driving the growth of the New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market in the upcoming five years. Also, rain and climatic changes are the major factors responsible for the surging demands of residential dehumidifiers, as average rainfall in the country is high and evenly distributed throughout the year.

Regionally, northern and central New Zealand receives more rainfalls in the winter season as compared to the summers. Southern region of the country receives heavier rains in summer and less rainfall in winters. With heavy rains all throughout the year in different regions, the demand for dehumidifiers is rapidly increasing and the market is thus anticipated to register impressive growth in the future.

Moreover, dehumidifiers also play a vital role in removing the bacterial and mold-forming microorganisms and decreasing the room's moisture and humidity. The device collects the moisture and releases it in the form of water outside the room, thus maintaining the dryness and cooler environment in the room.

Based on weightage and room size, the dehumidifiers are selected, and growing hospitality industry, rising number of hotels, motels, and residential complexes, the demand for residential dehumidifiers is increasing and supporting the market growth in the next five years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market based on type, price segment, sales channel, region and competitional landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market.

Major market players in the dehumidifier industry that led market growth

Black Diamond Technologies Limited (Mitsubishi Electric)

Panasonic New Zealand Ltd.

Goldair Limited

De'Longhi New Zealand Ltd.

Philips New Zealand Limited

Glen Dimplex New Zealand Limited

Breville New Zealand Limited

Ausclimate Pty Ltd.

Andatech Pty Ltd.

Prolink Asia Holdings Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017 - 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2027

New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market, By Type:

Refrigerant

Desiccant

New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market, By Price Segment:

Medium (USD300-USD500)

Low (Less Than USD300)

High (More than USD500)

New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market, By Sales Channel:

General Trade

Modern Trade

New Zealand Residential Dehumidifier Market, By Region:

North Island

South Island

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p643bb





