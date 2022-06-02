India Humidifier Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand from the Industrial Sector and Ongoing Advancements in Technology by Key Market Players

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Humidifier Market, By Type (Steam, Ultrasonic and Others {Evaporative, etc}), By Coverage Area (Less Than 500 sq. ft, 500-1000 sq. ft, More Than 1000 sq. ft), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunity, 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Humidifiers Market stood at USD18.91 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.29% in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The growing demand for ultrasonic humidifiers and the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders are the major factors driving the growth of the Indian Humidifiers Market. The increasing demand from the industrial sector and ongoing advancements in technology by the market players are expected to boost the Indian Humidifiers Market growth over the next five years.



Humidifiers work as a moisturizing agent and can limit skin dryness and kill airborne diseases. The surge in health concerns among the consumers due to the high occurrence of throat irritation, dry cough, nose irritation and dryness, dry skin, sinus congestion, headache are accelerating the demand for humidifiers in the residential sector.

Also, the high demand for humidifiers from the industrial sector such as tobacco, tea, textile, and other processing industries is projected to bolster the market demand. Such as, in the tea industry, there is a requirement for a particular humidity level to transform the picked leaves into high-quality tea leaves, and the use of a humidifier can aid the process by setting the humidity level.

The growth of the processing industries and the strong economic position of the country are expected to propel the growth of the Indian Humidifiers Market over the next five years.



Based on coverage area, the market is divided into less than 500 sq. ft, 500-1000 sq. ft, and more than 1000 sq. ft. The 500-1000 sq. ft segment dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of 42.55% and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Consumers prefer to buy a humidifier that can cover large rooms and inhale quality air. Humidifiers covering 500-1000 sq. ft are expected to witness huge demand in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the Indian Humidifiers Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Humidifiers Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Indian Humidifiers Market based on type, coverage area, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Humidifiers Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Humidifiers Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Humidifiers Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Humidifiers Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Humidifiers Market.

Major market players operating in the Indian Humidifiers Market

Condair Group AG

Ahata Industries

Amfah India Trading Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell India Private Limited

Crane USA Inc.

Powerpye Electronics

Philips India Limited

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited

Guangdong Delmar Technology Co., Ltd.

Swastik Refrigeration

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

India Humidifier Market, By Type:

Steam

Ultrasonic

Others

India Humidifier Market, By Coverage Area:

Less Than 500 sq. ft

500-1000 sq. ft

More Than 1000 sq. ft

India Humidifier Market, By Region:

North

South

West

East

