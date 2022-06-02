India $74 Million Eco-Friendly Home Hygiene Products Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017-FY2027

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Eco-Friendly Home Hygiene Products Market By Type (Floor Cleaner, Detergent Liquid, Dishwash Gel, Toilet Cleaner, Glass & Multi-surface Cleaner, Vegetable & Fruit Wash, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2017-FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market was valued at USD12.93 million in the year FY2021 and is anticipated to grow with CAGR 32.90% in the forecast years, FY2022-FY2027, to reach USD74.05 million by FY2027.

The Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market growth is anticipated to grow on the backbones of factors like increasing concerns among the population regarding safety measures and health benefits of keeping homes clean. Changing lifestyles and markets flooding with innovative products is driving the growth of the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market in the upcoming five years.

Government initiatives and favorable schemes toward manufacturing and promotions of eco-friendly home hygiene products and health campaigns run by governmental and non-governmental organizations further support the growth of the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market in the next five years.

The advantage of the product toward the environment as causing minimum environment degradation, being produced in environment-friendly methods and processes, is further substantiating the growth of the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market in the future five years.

Furthermore, the presence of toxic chemicals, as well as the bad odor in chemicals, which has left consumers desiring more from household green cleaning products, increased product innovation, and recyclable packaging offered by market players, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market in the forecast years, until FY2027.



Based on type, the market is further fragmented into floor cleaner, detergent liquid, dishwash gel, toilet cleaner, glass & multi-surface cleaner, vegetable & fruit wash, others. Detergent liquid is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing demand for the product being more environment friendly over traditional detergents in the market.

Surging requirement for organic cleaning products and environment-friendly degradation of the cleaning products further substantiate the growth of the sub-segment and the growth of the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market in the forecast years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market from FY2017 to FY2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market from FY2021 to FY2022 and growth rate until FY2027.

To classify and forecast the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market based on type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Indian Eco-friendly Home Hygiene Products Market.

Major Market Players

GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. (The Better Home)

Aditya Renewtech LLP (GreenWorx)

Rutu Biosys Private Limited (Biodoc)

Be Better Personal Care Private Limited (Born Good)

GreenPledge Products Pvt. Ltd. (PureCult)

Pon Pure Chemical India Private Limited (Vooki)

Seventh Generation, Inc.

Harvestwild Organic Solutions Private Limited (BubbleNut Wash)

Herbal Strategi Homecare Pvt. Ltd

Organica Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. (SuperGuard)

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

India Eco-friendly home hygiene products Market, By Type:

Floor Cleaner

Detergent Liquid

Dishwash Gel

Toilet Cleaner

Glass & Multi-surface Cleaner

Vegetable & Fruit Wash

Others

India Eco-friendly home hygiene products Market, By Distribution Channel:

General Trade

Online

Modern Trade

India Eco-friendly home hygiene products Market, By Region:

North

South

West

East

