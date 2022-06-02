The Worldwide Scented Candles Industry is Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scented Candles Market, By Product Type, Industry & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global scented candles market was valued at USD 1,260.81 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,798.63 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 6.10% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

With an increase in disposable income, there has been an increase in home renovation and home decoration activities. An increasing number of people want to make their home a comfortable place to live since the pandemic has resulted in extended periods spent at home. Sculpture scented candles or organically shaped candles are some of the popular 2020 trends adopted by consumers.

Scented candles can be used in both commercial and residential sectors. An increase in home renovation and home decor activities has driven the demand for scented candles in the residential sector. As these candles have therapeutic properties, commercial businesses like spas frequently use scented candles. Market players are focusing on offering innovative scents that resonate with their customers to expand market shares. Several companies have also increased their R&D investments to come up with better products.



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Aspects covered in this report

Based on product type, this market is segmented into container-based products and pillars products.

Based on industry, this market is categorized into household and commercial.

Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global scented candles market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.



The major players operating in this market include P&G, tatine, diptyque, reckitt, net-a-porter, northern lights candles, lelo, lee naturals, himalayan trading post, paddywax, magnolia scents and bath & body works.

