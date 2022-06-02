The global cognition and memory enhancement market is projected to reach USD 38.9 billion by 2026 from USD 23.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7%

New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cognition and Memory Enhancement Market by Product & Service, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283647/?utm_source=GNW





By product & service segment, the cognition & memory-enhancing drugs segment has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on product & service, the cognition and memory enhancement market is segmented into cognition & memory-enhancing drugs, brain-boosting nutraceuticals, and cognitive assessment & training solutions.The cognition & memory-enhancing drugs segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period of the cognition and memory enhancement market.



The rising prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive impairments associated with aging has increased the need for developing drugs to improve cognitive functioning. This has led to high R&D investments by established pharmaceutical entities in this field contributing to the segment growth.



North America: the largest share of the cognition and memory enhancement market

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors such as increasing R&D initiatives by US-based pharmaceutical companies and the rising availability of nutraceuticals and cognitive assessment and training solutions due to the presence of major market players in this region are driving the growth of the cognition and memory enhancement market in North America.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 37%, Tier 2: 23%, and Tier 3: 40%

• By Designation - C-level: 32%, D-level: 26%, and Others: 42%

• By Region - North America: 35%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 12%, and the Middle East and Africa: 8%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

• Biogen Inc. (US)

• Eli Lilly and Company (US)

• Nordic Naturals (US)

• Natrol, LLC (US)

• Cambridge Cognition Ltd. (UK)

• Cogstate Ltd. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the cognition and memory enhancement market based on region (the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World), product (Cognition and memory-enhancing drugs, brain-boosting nutraceuticals, and cognitive assessment and training solutions). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints opportunities, challenges and trends in the cognition and memory enhancement market.



