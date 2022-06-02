2022 Insights on the Loyalty Programs Turkish Market - Identify Growth Segments and Target Specific Opportunities

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Loyalty Programs market in Turkey has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.



According to the Q1 2022 Global Loyalty Programs Survey, Loyalty Programs Market in Turkey is expected to grow by 13.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 704.3 million in 2022. In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Turkey has recorded a CAGR of 13.8% during 2017-2021.

The Loyalty Programs Market in Turkey will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.0% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 621.8 million in 2021 to reach US$ 1146.4 million by 2026.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026



3 Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.1 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.2 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Schemes, 2017-2026

3.3 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026



4 Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

4.1 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2021 Vs 2026

4.2 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.3 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.4 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.5 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Perks Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.6 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Coalition Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.7 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Hybrid Loyalty Program, 2017-2026



5 Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

5.1 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Channel, 2017-2026

5.2 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by In-Store, 2017-2026

5.3 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Online, 2017-2026

5.4 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Mobile, 2017-2026



6 Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

6.1 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021 Vs 2026

6.2 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value in Retail, 2017-2026

6.3 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value in Financial Services, 2017-2026

6.4 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value in Healthcare & Wellness, 2017-2026

6.5 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2017-2026

6.6 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2017-2026

6.7 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value in Telecoms, 2017-2026

6.8 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value in Media & Entertainment, 2017-2026

6.9 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value in Others, 2017-2026



7 Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

7.1 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021 Vs 2026

7.2 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Diversified Retailers, 2017-2026

7.3 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Department Stores, 2017-2026

7.4 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Specialty Stores, 2017-2026

7.5 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Clothing, Footwear & Accessories, 2017-2026

7.6 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Toy & Hobby Shops, 2017-2026

7.7 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2017-2026

7.8 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Home Merchandise, 2017-2026

7.9 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Other, 2017-2026



8 Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

8.1 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021 Vs 2026

8.2 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Card Based Access, 2017-2026

8.3 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Digital Access, 2017-2026



9 Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

9.1 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021 Vs 2026

9.2 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by B2C Consumers, 2017-2026

9.3 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by B2B Consumers, 2017-2026



10 Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

10.1 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Platform, 2021 Vs 2026

10.2 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Software, 2017-2026

10.3 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Services, 2017-2026



11 Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

11.1 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Software Platforms, 2021 Vs 2026

11.2 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Custom Built Platform, 2017-2026

11.3 Turkey Loyalty Spend Value by Off the Shelf Platform, 2017-2026



12 Turkey Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2021

12.1 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2021

12.2 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2021

12.3 Turkey Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2021



13 Further Reading



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21jlkg