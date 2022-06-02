The global microfiltration membranes market size is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.9%

New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microfiltration Membranes Market by Type, Filtration Mode, Applications & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283646/?utm_source=GNW





Fluorinated polymers accounted for the largest share amongst other material types in the microfiltration membranes market

Microfiltration membranes are broadly classified as organic (polymeric) and inorganic (ceramic) based on the material used.Polymeric membranes are the majorly commercialized membranes.



Fluorinated polymers accounts for the largest market share of the total market. Flourinated polymers are largely used to construct microfiltration membranes owing to their high chemical resistance and high mechanical strength.



Cross Flow filtration mode segment to be the largest and fastest growing segment amongst filtration modes in the microfiltration membranes market

Microfiltration membranes market is segmented into direct flow and cross flow based on the filtration mode.In direct flow filtration mode, some particles accumulate on the membrane surface, which requires periodic cleaning to maintain membrane performance.



In cross flow filtration mode, turbulence at the membrane surface reduces the chances of fouling on the membrane surface; which increases the membrane performance.



Water treatment to grow at a highest growth rate applications in the microfiltration membranes market during the forecast period

Based on application, the microfiltration membranes market is segmented into four segments: water treatment, biopharmaceutical processing, food & beverage, chemical, and others.Water treatment accounts for the largest market share of microfiltration membranes market and is projected to grow at a highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment is due to the stringent government regulations pertaining to wastewater treatment and increasing demand for clean water.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the microfiltration membranes market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the largest market for microfiltration membranes.This large market share is primarily attributed to increasing demand for microfiltration membranes in emerging economies, such as China, and India, which are witnessing rising industrialization and increasing awareness about water & wastewater treatment.



Moreover, government regulations pertaining to wastewater treatment and natural water resources sanitation management are expected to positively impact the microfiltration membranes market in Asia Pacific.



Breakdown of Primaries

Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the microfiltration membranes market gathered through secondary research.

The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 20%, Director Level – 30%, Others – 50%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Europe – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America – 15%.

The key players in the microfiltration membranes market include SUEZ (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Hydranautics (US), Pall Corporation (US), 3M (US), Pentair (UK), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and Toray Industries Inc. (Japan). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions.



Research Coverage

This report covers the microfiltration membranes market and forecasts its market size until 2027.The market has been segmented based on type, filtration mode, application, and region.



The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the microfiltration membranes market, along with opportunities and challenges in the market.



It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the microfiltration membranes market and provides the closest approximations of overall market size for its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283646/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________