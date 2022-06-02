Asia-Pacific ERP Software Market to Reach $48.03 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific ERP software market generated $11.98 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $48.03 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, adoption of cloud & mobile applications, and rise in demand for data-driven decision-making drive the Asia-Pacific ERP software market. However, high investment and maintenance costs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for ERP among small and medium enterprises and technological advancements in ERP create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (294 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5398

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for cloud-based ERP software increased considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic to maintain efficiency and keep processes under control as businesses needed to make changes in their operational structures.

The adoption of work from home and remote working culture led to surge in adoption of ERP software in the Asia-Pacific region to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Asia-Pacific ERP software market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5398

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market based on component, deployment model, business function, industry vertical, end user, and country.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and will continue to lead in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the Asia-Pacific ERP software industry . However, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Based on country, China accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, India is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5398

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market analyzed in the research include Digiwinx Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Focus Softnet PTE LTD, Synergix Technologies, Deskera, IFS AB, 3i Infotech LTD., HashMicro Pte. Ltd., Tigernix Pte. Ltd., Rorko Technologies, and Accentuate Pte. Ltd.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now, Getting Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.