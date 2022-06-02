Outlook on the LNG Bunkering Global Market to 2031 - Expansion of ECAs Expected to Enhance Demand for LNG Bunkering

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG Bunkering Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the LNG bunkering market in order to accurately gauge its future growth.

The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and trends that are creating a landscape for the growth of the LNG bunkering market so as to identify growth opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the LNG bunkering market would expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the LNG bunkering market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure growth of the LNG bunkering market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects of the LNG bunkering market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Bn).



This study covers a detailed segmentation of the LNG bunkering market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the LNG bunkering market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in this report on LNG Bunkering Market

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of advantages of the LNG bunkering?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the LNG bunkering market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the LNG bunkering market?

Which are the leading companies operating in the LNG bunkering market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. LNG Bunkering Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Value Chain Analysis: LNG Bunkering Market

3.3. Market Drivers

3.3.1. Compliance with IMO (International Maritime Organization) Regulations to use Clean Fuels in Emission Control Areas (ECAs)

3.3.1.1. Global Fuel Sulfur Limits Within and Outside ECAs

3.3.2. LNG is an Economical Fuel Option Compared to Distillate Fuels in Europe and North America

3.3.3. Increasing LNG Bunkering Requirements from Coastal & Inland Ferries, and Offshore Support Vessels

3.3.3.1. Global Offshore Oil and Gas Production Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2020 - 2020

3.4. Market Restraints

3.4.1. Lack of LNG Fueling Infrastructure in Major Bunkering Destinations and High Investment Cost for New Built LNG Fueled Ships Slowing Adoption Rates

3.4.2. Alternative Approaches Adopted by Shipping to Meet IMO Regulations Might Restrain the LNG Bunker Fuel Market

3.4.2.1. Strategies That Can be Adopted by Shipping Agencies in ECAs

3.5. Market Opportunities

3.5.1. Expansion of ECAs Expected to Enhance Demand for LNG Bunkering

3.5.1.1. Existing and Future Emission Control Areas

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: LNG Bunkering Market

3.6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.3. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.4. Degree of Competition

3.6.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.7. LNG Bunkering Infrastructure

3.7.1. Current Development Status of LNG Bunkering Infrastructure Globally, by Ports, 2020



4. LNG Bunkering Market: End-use Analysis

4.1. Global LNG Bunkering Market: End-use Overview

4.1.1. Global LNG Bunkering Market, Volume Share, by End-use, 2020 and 2031

4.2. Tanker Fleet

4.2.1. Global LNG Bunker Consumption, by Tanker Fleet, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons)

4.2.2. Global LNG Bunker Consumption, by Tanker Fleet, 2020 - 2031 (US$ Bn)

4.3. Container Fleet

4.3.1. Global LNG Bunker Consumption, by Container Fleet, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons)

4.3.2. Global LNG Bunker Consumption, by Container Fleet, 2020 - 2031 (US$ Bn)

4.4. Bulk & General Cargo Fleet

4.4.1. Global LNG Bunker Consumption, by Bulk & General Cargo Fleet, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons)

4.4.2. Global LNG Bunker Consumption, by Bulk & General Cargo Fleet, 2020 - 2031 (US$ Bn)

4.5. Ferries & OSVs

4.5.1. Global LNG Bunker Consumption, by Ferries & OSVs, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons)

4.5.2. Global LNG Bunker Consumption, by Ferries & OSVs, 2020 - 2031 (US$ Bn)



5. LNG Bunkering Market: Regional Analysis

5.1. Global LNG Bunkering Market: Regional Overview

5.1.1. Global LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Market, Volume Share, by Region, 2020 and 2031

5.2. North America

5.2.1. North America LNG Bunker Consumption Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons)

5.2.2. North America LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2031 (US$ Bn)

5.2.3. North America LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimate and Forecast, by End-use Segment, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Europe LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons)

5.3.2. Europe LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2031 (US$ Bn)

5.3.3. Europe LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimate and Forecast, by End-use Segment, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. Asia Pacific LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons)

5.4.2. Asia Pacific LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2031 (US$ Bn)

5.4.3. Asia Pacific LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimate and Forecast, by End-use Segment, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

5.5. Middle East & Africa

5.5.1. Middle East & Africa LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons)

5.5.2. Middle East & Africa LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2031 (US$ Bn)

5.5.3. Middle East & Africa LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimate and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

5.6. Latin America

5.6.1. Latin America LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons)

5.6.2. Latin America LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimates and Forecast, 2020 - 2031 (US$ Bn)

5.6.3. Latin America LNG Bunker Fuel Consumption Estimate and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC

6.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.2. Financial Overview

6.1.3. Business Strategy

6.1.4. Recent Developments

6.2. Royal Dutch Shell plc

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Financial Overview

6.2.3. Business Strategy

6.2.4. Recent Developments

6.3. GDF SUEZ S.A

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Financial Overview

6.3.3. Business Strategy

6.3.4. Recent Developments

6.4. Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.1. Company overview

6.4.2. Financial Overview

6.4.3. Business Strategy

6.4.4. Recent Developments

6.5. Skangass AS

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Financial Overview

6.5.3. Business Strategy

6.5.4. Recent Developments

6.6. Gasnor AS

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Financial Overview

6.6.3. Business Strategy

6.6.4. Recent Developments

6.7. Korea Gas Corporation

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Financial Overview

6.7.3. Business Strategy

6.7.4. Recent Developments

6.8. Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

6.8.1. Company overview

6.8.2. Financial Overview

6.8.3. Business Strategy

6.8.4. Recent Developments



