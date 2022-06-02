New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282674/?utm_source=GNW

The global in-flight connectivity and entertainment market is expected to grow from $3.78 billion in 2021 to $4.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.60%.



The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market consists of sales of in-flight entertainment and connectivity by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the entertainment and connectivity options available to aircraft passengers during a flight. In-flight entertainment and connectivity consists of various connected multimedia content and platforms that allows passengers to watch movies, games, maps, music, information on the travel route, on-board menu and procedural guidelines and other informative inputs in order to upgrade the experience of passengers during a flight.



The main types of in-flight entertainment and connectivity are hardware and service.The in-flight entertainment and connectivity hardware consists of different products that are necessary for in-flight connectivity such as antenna, wireless LAN controller, wireless access point, wireless hotspot gateway, and other entertainment and connectivity hardware.



The different connectivity technologies of in-flight entertainment and connectivity include satellite technology and air-to-ground, which are used by end-users such as OEM’s and aftermarket.



North America was the largest region in the in-flight connectivity and entertainment market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growth in the number of airline passengers has been a major driving force for the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market.The increase in the number of passengers has led to an increase in demand for various inflight entertainment services, such as video streaming, text messaging, gaming, and internet browsing.



For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the global number of airline passengers is expected to reach 10.5 billion by the year 2040. Also, according to the Boeing 2020-2039 commercial market outlook, India’s domestic air passenger market is expected to double its size by 2030, from the pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, the growth in the number of airline passengers is driving the growth of the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market.Companies in the market are focusing on developing advanced entertainment modules that are efficient and lighter.



For instance, in June 2021, Thales, a France-based aerospace company launched AVANT UP, which is an in-flight entertainment system offering a higher picture resolution with a 50% increase in reliability and a 30% decrease in weight. The new system has a dynamic power supply, can offer higher personalization, and assist in airline revenue generation capabilities.



In December 2021, Intelsat, a Europe-based satellite services company acquired the commercial aviation business of Gogo, for a deal amount of $400 million.Through this acquisition, Intelsat is expected to pair its global satellite and ground network with Gogo’s installed base of 3,000 commercial aircraft.



Combining Intelsat’s next-generation global telecommunications network with Gogo Commercial Aviation’s leading capabilities and airline relationships will result in greater innovation in inflight digital connectivity. Gogo Inc. is a US-based inflight internet communication and entertainment provider.



The countries covered in the In-flight entertainment and connectivity market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





