Nutritional Analysis Global Market Report 2022

The global nutritional analysis market is expected to grow from $4.93 billion in 2021 to $5.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.94%.



The nutritional analysis market consists of sales of nutritional analysis products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to determine the nutritional content of foods and food products.Nutritional analysis is used to analyze the nutritional content present in the food products and understand the chemical composition, processing, quality control and contamination of food.



The nutritional information includes a range of information such as calories, vitamins and minerals, thus allowing consumers to make informed purchases.



The main nutritional analysis parameters include vitamin profile, mineral profile, total dietary fiber, fat profile, sugar profile, calories, cholesterol, moisture and other parameters.The vitamin profile is used to monitor and analysed the levels of vitamins in different food products.



The different nutritional analysis product types include beverages, snacks, bakery and confectionery, meat and poultry, sauces, dressings, and condiments, dairy and desserts, fruits and vegetables, edible fats and oils, baby foods and other product types. The objectives of nutritional analysis are new product development, product labeling and regulatory compliance.



North America was the largest region in the nutritional analysis market in 2021.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food is expected to propel the growth of the nutritional analysis market.Nutritional analysis helps to understand the chemical composition, processing, quality control and contamination of food, thus ensuring good and healthy intake of food.



A healthy diet helps to protect against malnutrition in all its forms and also protects against non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and cancer.For instance, according to the International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019.



Therefore, the increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food are driving the growth of the nutritional analysis market.



Technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the nutritional analysis market.Stakeholders in the market are focusing on developing equipment and platforms which enable better tracking and analysis of nutritional content.



For instance, in 2020, the Sanku-Project Healthy Children developed a dosifier technology to enable small flour mills in East Africa to fortify flour with the precise amount of nutrients.The dosifier managed and adds essential nutrients during the flour milling process.



The technology is capable to give precise amounts of nutrients to each bag of flour, with reduced costs. The addition of cellular connectivity enables real time information on maintenance, machine tracking, nutrient contents, and performance.



In July 2021, US based private equity firm, Warburg Pincus acquired Food Safety Net Services for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Warburg consolidates its position as a leading North American platform provider of testing and regulatory consulting services.



Food Safety Net Services is a US based biotechnology firm providing microbiological and chemical analysis.



