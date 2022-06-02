Insights on the Smart Lighting Global Market to 2031 - Featuring LG, Leviton Manufacturing and Hubbell Incorporated Among Others

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Lighting Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the global smart lighting market is published by the author. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global smart lighting market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global smart lighting market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in This study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global smart lighting market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in This study on the global smart lighting market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global smart lighting market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global smart lighting market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in This study on Global Smart Lighting Market

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global smart lighting market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the influence of changing trends in the offering segment on the global smart lighting market?

Would Asia Pacific continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of smart lighting over the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global smart lighting market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global smart lighting market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market and Segments Definition

1.3. Market Taxonomy

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Assumption and Acronyms



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

2.2. Regional Outline

2.3. Market Dynamics Snapshot

2.4. Competition Blueprint



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Key Market Indicator

3.3. Drivers

3.3.1. Economic Drivers

3.3.2. Supply Side Drivers

3.3.3. Demand Side Drivers

3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities

3.5. Market Trends

3.5.1. Demand Side

3.5.2. Supply Side

3.5.3. Connectivity Outlook Trends



4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Parent Industry Overview - Lighting Industry Overview

4.2. Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Connectivity Outlook Roadmap Analysis

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porter Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis, by Offering

5.1. Smart Lighting Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Offering, 2017-2031

5.1.1. Hardware

5.1.2. Software

5.1.3. Services

5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Offering



6. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis, by Connectivity Outlook

6.1. Smart Lighting Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Connectivity Outlook, 2017-2031

6.1.1. Wired

6.1.2. Wireless

6.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Connectivity Outlook



7. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis, by Application

7.1. Smart Lighting Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

7.1.1. Indoor

7.1.2. Outdoor

7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



8. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis, by End-use

8.1. Smart Lighting Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use, 2017-2031

8.1.1. Residential

8.1.2. Commercial

8.1.2.1. Hotels

8.1.2.2. Hospitals

8.1.2.3. Academic Institutes

8.1.2.4. Roadways

8.1.2.5. Public Places (Monuments, Garden, Parks, etc.)

8.1.2.6. Others (Parking Lot, swimming pools, etc.)

8.1.3. Industrial

8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use



9. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Smart Lighting Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031

9.1.1. North America

9.1.2. Europe

9.1.3. Asia Pacific

9.1.4. Middle East and Africa

9.1.5. Rest of the World

9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

10. North America Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Assessment

15.1. Global Smart Lighting Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View

15.1.1. Global Smart Lighting Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)

15.1.2. Technological Differentiator



16. Company Profiles (Global Manufacturers/Suppliers)

16.1. LG Corporation

16.1.1. Overview

16.1.2. Product Portfolio

16.1.3. Sales Footprint

16.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.1.6. Key Financials

16.2. Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

16.2.1. Overview

16.2.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.3. Sales Footprint

16.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.2.6. Key Financials

16.3. Hubbell Incorporated

16.3.1. Overview

16.3.2. Product Portfolio

16.3.3. Sales Footprint

16.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.3.6. Key Financials

16.4. Panasonic

16.4.1. Overview

16.4.2. Product Portfolio

16.4.3. Sales Footprint

16.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.4.6. Key Financials

16.5. Honeywell International Inc.

16.5.1. Overview

16.5.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.3. Sales Footprint

16.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.5.6. Key Financials

16.6. Signify Holding

16.6.1. Overview

16.6.2. Product Portfolio

16.6.3. Sales Footprint

16.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.6.6. Key Financials

16.7. Cree, Inc.

16.7.1. Overview

16.7.2. Product Portfolio

16.7.3. Sales Footprint

16.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.7.6. Key Financials

16.8. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

16.8.1. Overview

16.8.2. Product Portfolio

16.8.3. Sales Footprint

16.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.8.6. Key Financials

16.9. OSRAM

16.9.1. Overview

16.9.2. Product Portfolio

16.9.3. Sales Footprint

16.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.9.6. Key Financials

16.10. Syska LED

16.10.1. Overview

16.10.2. Product Portfolio

16.10.3. Sales Footprint

16.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

16.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

16.10.6. Key Financials



17. Recommendation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3s63v

Attachment