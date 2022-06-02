EnerVenue Announces Agreement to Support Sonnell Power Solutions’ Clean Energy Development with Stationary Storage Solution

FREMONT, Calif. and BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue, the first company to bring metal-hydrogen batteries to the clean energy revolution, today announced an MOU agreement with Sonnell Power Solutions, a division of Grupo Sonnell. Under the terms of the deal, Sonnell Power Solutions will procure and deploy 40 MWh of EnerVenue’s EnerStation battery systems in 2023, with volume increasing to 420 MWh in 2024 and 2025.



Puerto Rico-based Grupo Sonnell, the leader in transportation and logistics services in Puerto Rico, is aggressively expanding into the energy sector through its new subsidiary Sonnell Power Solutions. Puerto Rico faces rising demand for alternative energy and grid-resilient solutions, particularly following the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and the continuing power grid deficiencies left in the storm’s aftermath. Puerto Rico’s industrial sector has remained particularly ready for widespread energy transformation, with businesses actively seeking transitions into renewable energy solutions.

“The industrial sector in Puerto Rico faces a crucial and time-sensitive need for more sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy,” said José Rodríguez Varela, President, Sonnell Power Solutions. “EnerVenue fits into our mission to provide the off-grid alternative energy path forward that industrial businesses are so eager to adopt – one that is safe and built to last. We’re also a company where environmental concerns cut across every aspect of our business. EnerVenue’s storage solutions enable us to reduce the critical midday demand on the grid – and significantly lower energy costs – for industrial customers. We anticipate that EnerVenue will become a cornerstone technology for us, where we are able to fulfill the market’s energy transformation needs now and going forward.”

EnerVenue’s energy storage technology does not have any fire or thermal runway risk and delivers differentiated tolerance of extreme temperature and environmental conditions. These capabilities make EnerVenue’s systems a superior fit for industrial use cases, driving Sonnell Power Solutions’ decision to partner with the company. Looking forward, Sonnell Power Solutions plans to leverage its EnerVenue-based capacity to expand into serving large commercial and government energy customers, and to power its facilities and electric fleet as Grupo Sonnell pursues its aggressive environmental impact goals.

“Grupo Sonnell continues to be a proven leader delivering business value to industrial enterprises, always doing so with a clear-eyed focus on their own environmental impact,” said Randy Selesky, Chief Revenue Officer, EnerVenue. “Our battery systems excel in meeting Sonnell Power Solutions’ goals, and we’re proud to enter into this agreement to expand EnerVenue’s technology into Puerto Rico for the first time.”

EnerVenue builds simple, safe, and cost-efficient energy storage solutions for the clean energy revolution. Based on technology proven over decades under the most extreme conditions, EnerVenue batteries are refined and scaled for large renewable energy integration applications. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.