Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022

The global food encapsulation market is expected to grow from $34.25 billion in 2021 to $36.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $46.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.12%.



The food encapsulation market consists of sales of food encapsulation products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for incorporating food ingredients, cells, enzymes, and certain other materials into small capsules.The food encapsulation technique is widely used in the food industry, as the encapsulated materials are protected from heat, moisture, or other extreme condition.



Food encapsulation is used to mask taste, color, flavor, and odor, and enhance the viability and stability of the food product.



The main food encapsulation technologies include micro encapsulation, nano encapsulation, hybrid technology, and macro encapsulation.Microencapsulation is the process of reducing the volatility, adverse aroma, and reactivity of food products.



When exposed to heat, light, moisture, or other adverse conditions, it offers greater stability to food products.The different shell materials in food encapsulation are polysaccharides, proteins, lipids, emulsifiers, and other shell materials.



The different food encapsulation core phases are minerals, organic acids, vitamins, enzymes, probiotics, additives, essential oils, prebiotics, and other substances, which are used for applications in dietary supplements, functional food products, bakery products, confectionery, beverages, dairy products, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the food encapsulation market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for fortified and functional foods is expected to propel the growth of the food encapsulation market.Fortified food has added nutrients, which do not occur in the food naturally.



Functional food reduces the risk of disease and promotes optimal health beyond basic nutrition.Fortified and functional foods are widely used in the food encapsulation market, as they offer added nutrients or healthy ingredients.



For instance, in 2020, Switzerland-based food and beverages processing company, Nestle, delivered 196.6 billion fortified servings of food and beverages through their popular brands including Bear Brand, Cerevita, and Maggi.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the food encapsulation market.Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology.



For instance, in February 2022, Givaudan, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of food and flavors launched PrimeLock+, a breakthrough fat encapsulation technology that reduces 30% of the calories and 75% of the fat content in meat substitutes. The innovation in fat encapsulation also offers increased authenticity and flavor stabilization which allows allow companies to create tastier, lower fat, plant-based products such as burgers, sausages and meatballs while improving the eating experience.



In February 2021, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), a US-based producer of value-added ingredients merged with the Nutrition and Biosciences Business of DuPont, for a deal amount of $7.3 billion. Through this merger, IFF aims at creating ingredients and solutions across a wide range of end-markets including food and beverage, health and wellness, and home and personal care. DuPont Nutrition Biosciences is a Denmark-based developer and producer of food and beverage ingredients, enzymes, and bio-based solutions, that also provides food encapsulation solutions.



The countries covered in the food encapsulation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





