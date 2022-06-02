XCPCNL Business Services Corporation Announces the Appointment of Joseph “JoJo” Brim To The Company’s Advisory Board

Charlotte, North Carolina, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is honored to welcome JoJo Brim to its Advisory Board.

Brim currently serves as CEO of Playbook Ent a management and artist development firm. Over the span of two decades, as a manager and A&R Executive, Brim has broken some of the industry’s most relevant artist.

The music industry vet has had his finger on the pulse of a breakthrough artist over the course of his three decades in the business. As a producer, A&R and manger and music executive, Brim has worked with Trey Songz, Big Sean, London On the Da Track, Musiq Soulchild, Atlantic Records, 300e, Epic Records, Tyler Perry, LL Cool J and Montell Jordan and more.

Joseph “Jojo” Brim is known for having his artists go within and tap into their own truths to create music that connects with what speaks to their soul.

“The ghosts, the spirits of the past … the session don’t start until the spirits enter the room,” says the CEO of Playbook Ent

“There is nothing new under the sun, so I encourage my artists to tap into the higher vibration and call in the ghosts!” he adds with conviction. “I’m making music and art for people who love people.”

Brim cites those records as “pivotal” for his career and cuts that still resonate with the culture today.

Along the way, Brim has worked with and soaked up game from revered music industry pioneers and game changers such as Russell Simmons, Lyor Cohen, L.A. Reid, Kevin Liles, Al B. Sure! and the late, great Andre Harrell.

The gems that they’ve imparted are still entrenched in the soul of his fibers.

Brim’s curiosity with music seriously sparked as a freshman in high school, where the Mount Vernon, New York native shared a shop class with none other than Heavy D, a junior at the time.

Brim wound up meeting another Mount Vernon native in DJ Eddie F from Heavy D & the Boyz and through those same inroads Al B. Sure! thereafter, even tagging along to the latter’s meetings at Uptown Records.

“I would go into the meetings and Andre Harrell would allow me to stay, listen and soak up game,” he says. “I’m watching Benny Medina, who signed Prince seven years earlier, I’m with Al B Sure! and he’s on the phone with Quincy Jones.

As an apprentice producer under Al B Sure! And Kyle West, Brim learned first hand the art of production and songwriting. Having been present for classic studio sessions such as Tevin Campbell’s “Goodbye” and the making of Jodeci’s timeless classic, “Forever My Lady”, JoJo was essentially getting a master class in producing and A&R.

Nineteen with two kids at the time, Brim felt compelled to learn producing himself and so he did.

“When [Al B. Sure!] was asleep, I would go on his SP-12 and I would make beats,” Brim says, “and before he came downstairs, I would save the disc and put it to the side.”

Just like that, Brim generated a reputation as the kid who’s down with Al B. and making these records, while also having an ear and eye for the business.

His big break came when he was asked by burgeoning producer and Mount Vernon native Kenny Smoove to help A&R Case’s debut album “Case” which yielded the smash hit “Touch Me, Tease Me” featuring Mary J Blige and Foxy Brown. Till this day Brim cites in 1996 the record as a “life-changing moment.”

Fresh off the heels of Touch Me Tease, JoJo was hired by Lyor Cohen at the behest of then Def Jam Records marketing executive Julie Greenwald, to help revamp the A&R team.

The instant hiring paved the way for Brim being the VP of A&R and executive producer for Def Soul, the R&B division of Def Jam from 1996 to 2004. This era was considered by many to be the golden age of Def Jam. Witch the support of a stellar marketing and promo team behind him, As an executive producer Brim was responsible for multiple gold and platinum projects and generated over 100m in sales.

In 2005, Jojo joined the newly revamped Atlantic Records team where he quickly found platinum and gold success with Musiq Soulchild, Tyler Perry, Brian McKnight and the late great Gerald Levert.

Inspired by changing trends in the business, Kevin Liles decided to leave Warner Music Group and offered JoJo the opportunity to be a founding employee of KWL Management, where Liles tasked him with day-to-day management duties of an artist on the verge of superstardom in Trey Songz. Jojo wasted no time in building KWL, quickly signing another talented but regionally known artist to management — Big Sean.

KWL grew fast and furiously and that success led Brim to the office of Reid, who was restarting Epic Records at the time.

Although the gig lasted only one year, Jojo learned valuable game and insight from Reid and took that newfound savvy into the music-based tech world, where he began to consult upstart tech companies looking to break into the entertainment space.

“I did not see a lot of black and brown people in positions of power in the tech world, which to me was an opportunity,” Brim says. “Andre Harrell used to say ‘Find a void in the market, place and fill it.’ It just so happened that I was the void.”

After taking a few companies to market, Jojo jumped on the radar of Steve Renner, chairman of ADX Labs, a tech company from Minneapolis that was looking to get into music via an app called MyMy Music. After a year of consulting, the company went through a radical shift and Brim was named CEO of what would turn into VME (Virtual Media Entertainment), a music-based tech company that offers recording, management, and artist services that all exist on the technologies offered by ADX Labs and powered by Playbook Ent.

“Our company is set on creating new trends, searching for unique opportunities, and tapping into unexplored areas. We are here to make noise and make an impact on urban communities. When it comes to music, if there’s anyone qualified to lead a new era of buzzworthy artists, it’s JoJo,” said CEO Tim Matthews.

