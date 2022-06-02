Global Car E-hailing Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car E-hailing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent report on the car e-hailing market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.

This study on the car e-hailing market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of Information enclosed in the study.



This study on the car e-hailing market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the car e-hailing market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.

This report answers these questions and more about the car e-hailing market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.



Key Questions Answered in This Report on Car E-hailing Market

How much value will the car e-hailing market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

What are the impact factors and their effects on the market for car e-hailing market?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall car e-hailing market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the car e-hailing market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the car e-hailing market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the car e-hailing market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for car e-hailing market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/ Taxonomy

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Opportunity

2.3. Market Factor Analysis

2.3.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.2. SWOT Analysis

2.4. Regulatory Scenario

2.5. Key Trend Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.7. Profit Margin Analysis

2.8. Gig Economy - The Case of E-Hailing Companies

2.8.1. Positive and Negative Trend Analysis

2.9. Breakdown of Key Stakeholders (Motivating Factors and Opportunities)

2.9.1. E-Hailing companies/Moderators

2.9.2. Drivers

2.9.3. Passengers

2.10. Value Chain Analysis

2.10.1. Relationship dependency between key players

2.10.2. Challenges faced by drivers due to unfair policies of e-hailing companies

2.11. Initiatives by e-hailing companies to protect labor rights

2.12. Countries with regulations for e-hailing

2.12.1. Overview of processes followed to establish regulations

2.13. Concerns of industry participants with new regulations

2.14. Case Studies

2.14.1. Change in business model of e-hailing company - Uber grants worker status to drivers in the U.K.

2.14.2. Formation of trade union by drivers and its value creation - Formation of union by drivers in India

2.15. Data Privacy in Car E-Hailing Market - Impact Analysis of Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI) act



3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Car E-Hailing Market



4. Global Car E-Hailing Market, By Car Type

4.1. Market Snapshot

4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

4.2. Global Car E-Hailing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Car Type, 2017?2031

4.2.1. Micro Car

4.2.2. Mini Car

4.2.3. Sedan

4.2.4. Premium Car

4.2.5. SUV



5. Global Car E-Hailing Market, By Distance Travel

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

5.2. Global Car E-Hailing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Distance Travel, 2017?2031

5.2.1. Short Distance Ride

5.2.2. Long Distance Ride



6. Global Car E-Hailing Market, By Device

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

6.2. Global Car E-Hailing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Device, 2017?2031

6.2.1. GPS Navigation Devices

6.2.2. Smartphones

6.2.3. Computers or Laptops



7. Global Car E-Hailing Market, By Connectivity

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

7.2. Global Car E-Hailing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Connectivity, 2017?2031

7.2.1. Wi-Fi

7.2.2. 4G/5G

7.2.3. Broadband

7.2.4. Others



8. Global Car E-Hailing Market, by Region

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

8.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

8.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

8.2. Global Car E-Hailing Market Revenue (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017?2031

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East & Africa

8.2.5. South America



9. North America Car E-Hailing Market

10. Europe Car E-Hailing Market



11. Asia Pacific Car E-Hailing Market



12. Middle East & Africa Car E-Hailing Market



13. South America Car E-Hailing Market



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Share Analysis/ Brand Share Analysis, 2020

14.2. Company Analysis for each player

14.2.1.1. Company Overview, Company Footprints, Service Locations, Service Portfolio, Competitors & Customers, Subsidiaries & Parent Organization, Recent Developments, Financial Analysis, Profitability, Revenue Share



15. Company Profile/ Key Players

15.1. Uber Technologies, Inc.

15.1.1. Company Overview

15.1.1.1. Company Footprints

15.1.1.2. Service Locations

15.1.2. Service Portfolio

15.1.3. Competitors & Customers

15.1.4. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.5. Recent Developments

15.1.6. Financial Analysis

15.1.7. Profitability

15.1.8. Revenue Share

15.2. Gett

15.3. Lyft, Inc.

15.4. Grab

15.5. Ola

15.6. GoJek

15.7. Careem

15.8. Via

15.9. BlaBla Car

15.10. Bridj

15.11. GoKid

15.12. Hitch

15.13. Shenzhou Zhuanche

15.14. Yidao Yongche

15.15. Sidecar

15.16. Didi Chuxing

15.17. Curb

15.18. Ztrip

15.19. NextNow

15.20. Bolt

15.21. Other Key Players

