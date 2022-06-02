New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Meat Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282670/?utm_source=GNW

The global meat processing equipment market is expected to grow from $9.78 billion in 2021 to $10.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.71%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.89%.



The meat processing equipment market consists of sales of meat processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used to process meat to enhance its shelf life and taste.Processed meat is defined as any meat that has been altered in order to increase its flavour or prolong its shelf life.



It generally helps in converting meat into processed food items by using various physical tools and chemicals.



The main types of meat processing equipment are cutting equipment, blending equipment, tenderizing equipment, filling equipment, slicing equipment, grinding equipment, smoking equipment, massaging equipment and other equipment.Cutting equipment is used for cutting meat into finer, smaller pieces as required.



The different meat types include beef, mutton, pork and other meat. The various applications of meat processing equipment include fresh processed meat, precooked meat, raw cooked meat, cured meat, dry meat, raw fermented sausages and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the meat processing equipment market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing consumption of processed meat is expected to propel the growth of the meat processing equipment market going forward.Processed meat provides a number of advantages, including a better taste, a lower risk of meat-borne infections, a longer shelf life, and a high degree of portability.



For instance, according to the Standard Process Inc., a US based food supplements company report published in 2020, processed foods account for about 70% of the American diet. Additionally, according to the agricultural and processed food products export development authority, during the fiscal year 2020-21, India exported 774.11 Megatonne (MT) of processed meat to the world, valued at $1.62 million. Therefore, the increasing consumption of processed meat drives the growth of the processed meat market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the meat processing equipment market.Technological innovation is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology.



For instance, in February 2019, Germany based food company, GEA introduced a new injection system for brining bacon and poultry named MultiJector 2mm.This brine injection system is part of a GEA MultiJector product family and is specifically designed to poultry processing and precise bacon, for 700 mm wide lines.



This system features 2 mm OptiFlex needles, promoting a tight injection pattern and allowing for better and higher consistency, product quality and injection accuracy.



In November 2021, KKR, a US based global investment firm, announced the acquisition of Bettcher Industries for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will be a continuation of KKR’s commitment to expand and diversify investment portfolio and build market leaders.



Bettcher is a trusted provider of innovative, semi-automated handheld tools and automated equipment for many of poultry, pork and beef processing plants globally, headquartered in Birmingham, Ohio.



The countries covered in the meat processing equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





