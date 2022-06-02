New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Fabrics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282669/?utm_source=GNW

The global healthcare fabrics market is expected to grow from $16.82 billion in 2021 to $18.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.71%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $26.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.90%.



The healthcare fabrics market consists of sales of healthcare fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to fabrics that are engineered for use in medical applications. Healthcare fabrics are made from versatile fibrous fabrics and structures and are utilized in a medical environment either for the medication of an injury or for the arranging of an appropriate condition in the clinical treatment.



The main healthcare fabrics raw materials include polypropylene, cotton, polyester, viscose and polyamide.Polypropylene is a flexible resin polymer and is used in absorbable dressing, as absorbents and in packaging of medical liquids.



The different healthcare fabrics type include non-woven, woven and knitted which are used for applications such as dressing products, clothing, hygiene products, wall coverings, privacy curtains, bedding and blankets and other applications.



Europe was the largest region in the healthcare fabrics market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing government initiatives towards hygiene is driving the growth of the healthcare fabrics market.Governments across the world are focusing on improving consumer awareness for hygiene and health.



Medical textiles are used in various areas such as bedding, clothing, surgical gowns, cloths wipe, diapers and others, which increases demand for antimicrobial textiles and healthcare fabrics.Hygiene issues influence buyers to purchase sustainable antimicrobial textiles that build of pure fibers with herbal finish.



For instance in 2021, in India, the Total Sanitation Campaign (TSC) has been working on expanding the awareness of female hygiene products in villages.These initiatives will play a pivotal role in expanding the use of hygiene products, which constitute an application area for healthcare fabrics.



Hence, the increasing government initiatives is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Healthcare fabrics companies are increasingly focusing on developing sustainable fabrics for use in the healthcare industry.Companies are focusing on manufacturing fabrics that pose low environmental risk and emit lesser carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.



For instance, in 2021, US based coated fabrics company, Precision Textiles launched a new eco-friendly fabric for use in personal protective equipment (PPE) called EcoGuard.The material contains an additive that helps it biodegrade up to 99% more quickly than typical polypropylene gown material.



The isolation gowns made of polypropylene materials take over 600 years to biodegrade in a landfill, whereas the EcoGuard material accelerates the biodegradation process to approximately six years.



In January 2019, Trelleborg, a Sweden based engineered polymer solutions company, acquired Sil-Pro, LLC for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps Trelleborg to build on capabilities for medium volume silicone products not provided through Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and increase its manufacturing footprint.



Sil-Pro is US-based company manufacturer of silicone and thermoplastic components for healthcare components.



The countries covered in the healthcare fabrics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





