Global Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Bacteria, yeast, fungus, and cereal are major sources of beta-glucan. Yeast extract is a culinary flavor that is made with the same yeast that is utilized in the production of bread and beer. The market for yeast extract and beta-glucan is expected to develop due to an increase in processed food consumption, dramatic evolution in dietary behaviors, and an increase in the disposable income. In addition, there is a rise in demand for instant ready-to-eat as well as ready-to-cook foods that contain yeast extract and beta-glucan to boost nutritional content. In addition, in the food and beverage sector, yeast extract is utilized as a flavoring additive.



In general, yeast extracts are made with three steps namely, fermentation (development of the yeast), disruption (breaking of the cell), and separation (extraction of the soluble part). Although, the standard methodology of heat-autolysis utilizing excess yeast from beer brewing produces a significant amount of yeast extract spreads and alternative ways exist for manufacturing specialized varieties.



When it comes to fermentation, wasted beer yeast is frequently contaminated with harsh chemicals from hops, necessitating a debittering procedure to remove the majority of the unpleasant flavor. This problem does not impact yeast from other sources. Various types of yeast extracts are also highly biodiverse, comprising yeasts other than conventional Saccharomyces cerevisiae, as well as lactic acid bacteria that cause beer deterioration. Several physical and chemical approaches, rather than the heat-autolysis process, cab be followed to disrupt the cell. This process can also enable specific molecules to be extracted or an extract to be produced without the cell contents being hydrolyzed.



Yeast extracts are sophisticated yeast hydrolysates that are commonly being employed in the food and beverage industry all over the world. They’re high in Sulphur, carbon, trace nutrients, vitamin B complexes, and other important growth ingredients for a variety of microorganisms’ development and growth. The two types of yeast extracts are hydrolyzed yeast extract and yeast auto lysate extract. Beta-glucans, on the other hand, are fibers present in the cells of microorganisms like yeast, bacteria, fungi, and algae. They can also be found in plants like barley and oats.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic caused a severe impact on various economies all over the world. Several businesses were significantly devastated as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 infection. In addition, the governments of several countries were forced to impose lockdowns in their nations. As a result, the manufacturing units of numerous goods were temporarily shut down. Moreover, these lockdowns also caused a major disruption in the supply chain of various goods. Further, the COVID-19 led the worldwide healthcare industry to a significant failure due to the shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals.



Market Growth Factors



Rising adoption of veganism



Veganism is becoming more popular among those who want to live a better lifestyle without harming animals. The number of people that are adopting a vegan lifestyle is constantly rising. In addition, there is a significant number of advantages that can be leveraged by the adoption of a vegan lifestyle. One of the major benefits of following a vegan lifestyle is that it completely eliminates any kind of animal cruelty. Moreover, following a vegan lifestyle also comprises a substantial number of health benefits for the consumer. Yeast is a single-celled fungus that grows on plants or in soil but has no circulatory or neurological system.



Rising health awareness among people



Consumers are constantly growing more aware of their health and proactiveness in maintaining it through healthy living, due to which, their preferences have shifted from processed food to healthy food, functional foods, and superfoods. Consumers are more conscious of food content and pay close attention to product contents and nutrition labels. This shift in consumer behaviors has resulted in increased demand for nutrition-rich and healthy foods and supplements, prompting various producers to introduce new functional, non-genetically modified, and naturally produced food products. The demand for multifunctional beta-glucan is rapidly rising as people are becoming more concerned about their health and fitness.



Market Restraining Factors



Rising prevalence of Hypoglycemia



Diabetes is becoming more common around the world as a result of a lack of dietary guidance as well as a shortage of insulin in the body of numerous people all over the world. Patients with hypoglycemia have low blood sugar levels, while those with hyperglycemia have excessive blood sugar levels. The beta-glucan is well-known for its functional ability to lower blood sugar levels in the body, which has limited glucan intake among hypoglycemics. A low blood sugar level can lead the patient to several harmful problems. For example, reduced blood sugar levels can cause weakness in the body of the person, which can further lead to a lack of physical as well as mental strength. Low blood sugar levels can also cause dizziness and various other uncomfortable conditions.



Type Outlook



Based on Type the market is segmented into Yeast Extract and Yeast Beta-Glucan. In 2021, the yeast-beta glucan segment registered a significant revenue share of the yeast extracts and beta-glucan market. Yeast beta-glucan is majorly derived from the yeast cell wall. It possesses several anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-system-strengthening characteristics, among other health advantages. The increasing growth of this segment is owing to the rise in the demand for products that can help people in enhancing their immune systems. Yeast beta-glucan can help in the cure or prevention of a significant number of diseases. Consumption of yeast beta-glucan can also help the consumer in the prevention of cancer. Therefore, the increasing number of patients that are being diagnosed with cancer is another key factor that would support the growth of this segment over the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Others. In 2021, the food and beverages segment witnessed the largest revenue share of the yeast extracts and beta-glucan market. Yeast extracts and beta-glucans are majorly being utilized in bakeries and the processed food sector under the food and beverage industry. The increasing growth of this segment is owing to the increasing production of bread for utilization for various purposes. It can be found in baked goods, confectioneries, sweets, and pasta. It improves the quality of baked goods by strengthening the batter and extending the shelf life of these products. In addition, because of its antioxidative qualities, yeast extract is commonly utilized in the dairy sector to help preserve freshness for longer lengths of time than other preservatives. Yeast extracts are also used in cheeses with higher moisture content, such as Gouda, because they do not affect the taste or texture of the cheese. Moreover, the application of yeast extracts and beta-glucan has expanded into the manufacturing of alcoholic drinks, like beer and wine, where it serves as a source of nutrition during the fermentation of sugars from malted grapes and barley. Therefore, the growth of yeast and beta-glucan is estimated to flourish over the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Europe recorded the largest revenue share of the yeast extracts and beta-glucan market. High adoption and acceptance of newly launched food products that contain beta-glucan as an immune-boosting component offers significant prospects for the yeast extracts and beta-glucan market to develop. Consumers’ busy lifestyles in Europe, as well as an increase in the number of health-conscious people, are driving the market growth. Increased demand from health-conscious customers for clean labeled food products and food products based on natural ingredients and additives is expected to propel the growth of the regional yeast extracts and beta-glucan market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Chr. Hansen holding A/S, Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech, Inc., Thai Foods International Co., Ltd., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Lesaffre Group, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Lallemand, Inc., and Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market



Jul-2021: Lesaffre expanded the capacity of its yeast extract site facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Through this expansion, the company aimed to fulfill the rising demand of consumers for natural and organic ingredients obtained via fermentation.



Aug-2020: Lesaffre acquired a majority stake in Biohymn Biotechnology, a Chinese company specialized in the production of yeast and yeast extracts. The acquisition strengthened its position in the Chinese market and ensured greater proximity to its clients.



May-2020: Angel Yeast expanded the capacity of its yeast beta-glucan production plant. With this product expansion, the company aimed to yeast beta-glucan supply all over the world to fulfill the rising market demand.



Oct-2019: Angel Yeast opened the first-of-its-kind yeast extract factory in Beni Suef, Egypt. The factory aimed to enable the company to meet the emerging demand in the Middle East. The 24,000 square meter plant is expected to produce 12,000 tons of yeast extract products annually, increasing Angel Yeast Egypt’s annual production capacity to 35,000 metric tons of yeast and yeast extract product.



Jun-2019: Associated British Foods came into an agreement with Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International Limited. Under this agreement, the companies established a joint venture in China for the manufacturing, selling, and distribution of yeast and bakery ingredients. The JV build and operate a new yeast plant co-located with Wilmar’s food processing plant in the Taha industrial zone in Qiqihar City, China, significantly increasing capacity.



Feb-2018: Lesaffre took over Alltech’s yeast extract facility in Serbia. This acquisition strengthened Lesaffre’s position in the growing yeast extract market. The company has strategic development objectives in nutrition and health.



Jan-2018: Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., a Shanghai signed a global license agreement with Renaissance BioScience Corp. The agreement was focused on exclusively manufacturing and supplying the Renaissance novel, patent-protected yeast portfolio for the wine, cider, and craft beer industries worldwide.



Jan-2017: Lesaffre completed the acquisition of Sensient’s Strasbourg, France, yeast extract food business, and yeast extract facility. Sensient’s facility produces and sells brewer’s yeast extracts and yeast cell walls for the human savory and animal feed industries. This acquisition was set with Lesaffre’s development strategy in the field of nutrition and health. Lesaffre provided a new impetus to the Strasbourg production unit by offering it with industrial and financial resources for new developments. The acquisition strengthened its presence in the growing markets of brewer’s and baker’s yeast extracts and provides a solid addition to the Lesaffre range.



