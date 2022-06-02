TransUnion to Present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

CHICAGO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, and Todd Cello, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. CT (10:20 a.m. ET). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will also be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.



