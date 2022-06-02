New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Offering, By Hardware Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283475/?utm_source=GNW

The bandwidth connections are used to respond to emergencies and accidental circumstances, as well as to improve public readiness in the face of adversity.



For increased communication and interoperability, the service utilizes real-time data transfer applications, long-term evolution (LTE) mobile transmitters, wireless mobile networks, and radio management systems. It’s often used in automatic vehicle tracking, integrated device monitoring, video surveillance, and monitoring, real-time incident management, and data device monitoring to capture real-time important information. As a result, police, highway patrol, area security, disaster management, and medical emergency services agencies all use wireless broadband.



The methods of public safety officials’ communication is changing. Data is becoming more important to first rescuers and other emergency professionals as they work to protect lives and property. In last ten years, public safety has seen a surge in wireless broadband use, as well as a massive increase in software, equipment, and data accessible to help them run their operations more effectively and efficiently.



The decision to use a broadband service provider is made at the organization and individual and team levels. Each organization has its own set of requirements and priorities. While choosing a provider, device, coverage, cost, reliability, capacity, and customer service is considered. Similarly, the commercial internet provider landscape is shifting drastically as carrier’s rush to deploy 5G technologies and expand their service throughout the state. In 2016, First Net launched a set of specialized capabilities for the public safety community, and other carriers have subsequently followed suit.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 has prompted a surge in user activity for numerous entertainment and streaming services. Broadband traffic has increased dramatically in the United States since the start of COVID-19. Because US broadband networks have been quicker than many peer countries’, they were able to meet the increased demand. COVID-19 has established a new standard, with millions of individuals using far more network capacity than ever before. Tactile robotics to assist medical doctors and nurses in artificial intelligence, drones to monitor crowds, health facilities, and machine learning to evaluate and design healthcare patterns, the Internet of Things (IoT) for logistics operations, and virtual learning for education are just a few of the applications of digital technologies.



Market Growth Factors



The development of wireless broadband



The increased use of mobile phones is one of the key causes for the expansion of wireless broadband. People have begun to use the internet for a variety of reasons, including safety and necessity. As per the Mobile Economy Report 2019, mobile services were used by 5.2 billion individuals or 67 percent of the world’s population. Fixed wireless broadband network operators often provide users with equipment and install a tiny antenna or dish on the roof. Typically, this equipment is provided as a service and is managed by the company that provides that service. Fixed wireless internet services have grown in popularity in many rural locations where cable, DSL, and other traditional home internet services are unavailable.



Increase in wireless internet availability



The advancement of next-generation technologies is critical for all regions, particularly in post-pandemic situations. Many businesses have adjusted their working strategies as a result of the outbreak, and many employees have taken advantage of the opportunity to relocate to more rural areas. This has led to a reasonable increase in wireless broadband connectivity in rural areas. It is a big economic possibility for rural towns, but only in certain places where residents have access to high-speed internet. Increased broadband usage would enhance the widespread adoption of public safety applications, making high-speed internet a game-changer for rural economies in terms of safety.



Market Restraining Factors



Violation of privacy and threat of interceptions



Despite developments in wireless security procedures and encrypting approaches for overall public safety, wireless communications are vulnerable to surveillance and security breaches. This is a matter of concern in providing security incorporating Wi-Fi networks and general populace spaces. First responders and data center operators, for example, frequently share critical data and information during evacuation and rescue. If their communication is intercepted, the intruder will gain access to crucial information and disrupt their continuing rescue and management attempts.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into WI-FI and Cellular M2M. The cellular M2M segment registered a substantial revenue share in the wireless broadband in public safety market in 2021. Machine to machine, or M2M, is the interaction between two devices from any location with activated SIMS, or Subscribers Identity Module Service. These machines can be linked together using wireless or cable connections. Mobile assets, electric meters, fleet automobiles, and fixed assets are just a few of the services that can be used with M2M. Machine-to-machine (M2M) connections are appropriate for linking devices that are already online. The widespread adoption of M2M technologies will further propel the growth of the market.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Location Guidance, Remote Monitoring & Surveillance, Critical Communication, and Others. The location guidance segment acquired the highest revenue share in the wireless broadband in public safety market in 2021. The location guidance service of a power production storage facility first interprets latitude/altitude coordinates from a smartphone’s GPS sensor and transmits them to the power generation facility management server, which calculates the linear distance between the power generation facility location stored in the server and guides location by transmitting power generation facility location to the site manager through a stage of transmission.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into First Responders and Critical Infrastructures. The critical infrastructures segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the wireless broadband in public safety market in 2021. Wireless broadband plays a key role in the protection of critical infrastructure. Wireless broadband enables businesses to install cameras wherever they are needed, rather than just where a fiber optic cable or copper is accessible. Security groups can utilize applications such as centralized gate access security and remote Internet access, letting remote security personnel and other field employees access the most up-to-date information and alerts with more detail, by providing more broadband capacity deeper and wider in large-scale operations.



Offering Outlook



Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. Based on Hardware Type, the market is segmented into Access Point & Range Extender, Wireless Adapter, and Others. The hardware segment garnered the largest revenue share in the wireless broadband in public safety market in 2021. A wireless broadband network is made up of many components that enable communication over an air medium utilizing radio or light waves. Adapters, routers and access points, antennas, and repeaters are some of the most important hardware components of a wireless broadband network.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North American region procured the largest revenue share in the wireless broadband in public safety market in 2021. Following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, government leaders in North America have taken significant steps to improve the safety of the public by investing in wireless broadband technologies. Several measures have been done to expand wireless spectrums, indicating a large pool of possibilities in the compatible wireless network for public safety. Despite the widespread use of TETRA in RoW, the P25 technology is frequently used in North America because of its technical characteristics.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; AT&T, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are the forerunners in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Motorola Solutions, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AT&T, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., and Aruba Networks.



Recent strategies deployed in Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2022: Juniper Networks came into a partnership with Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Together, the companies aimed to deliver consumers with a proven solution for wireless WAN and LAN use cases that uses 5G. Additionally, by combining Mist AI and Cradlepoint’s NetCloud, the enterprise can achieve better end-to-end network transparency, improved company continuity and the crucial insight required to maximize end-to-end experiences.



May-2021: Ericsson came into a partnership with Leonardo, a cyber and security solutions company. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to design and analyze new 5G solutions and enterprise models approaching public safety, industrial, and crucial architecture.



Apr-2020: Ericsson formed a partnership with Erillisverkot Group, the state-owned special-purpose company. Together, the companies aimed to develop a next-generation Public Protection and Disaster Relief network based on 4G/5G technology. Additionally, Ericsson would deliver its 3GPP Core IT systems, solutions and products in Erillisverkot’s public safety network as it drifts to a next-generation Public Protection and Disaster Relief network initiative, Virve 2.0, by the end of 2025.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mar-2022: Motorola took over TETRA Ireland Communication, the supplier of Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to increase global control and support services enterprise built on advanced TETRA digital radio technology.



Mar-2022: Motorola Solutions completed the acquisition of Ava Security Limited, a global supplier of cloud-native video analytics and security. This acquisition aimed to expand the Motorola offering of intelligent video solutions that assist to improve safety and simplify operations.



Feb-2022: Juniper Networks completed its acquisition with WiteSand, a cloud-native, zero-trust Network Access Control supplier. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate NAC with AI abilities to add a layer of security to the enterprise Experience-First Networking vision. Additionally, NAC analyze which devices can safely connect to a network which can cancel network approach to devices, place them quarantine or give them limited access to resources.



Npv-2020: Ericsson acquired Cradlepoint, developer of cloud-managed wireless edge networking equipment. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to use an integrated suite to develop new precious revenue streams for its consumers by supporting 5G-enabled services for the organization and propelling returns on investments in the network.



Jul-2020: Cisco took over Fluidmesh Networks, a hardware and software manufacturer. Under this acquisition, Cisco aimed to integrate Cisco’s scale within Fluidmesh’s solution-based contribution and relationships with systems unifiers to boost Cisco’s manufacturing IoT business and allow wireless distribution within the factory ecosystem. Moreover, the integrated suite addresses growing use cases including remote operation of tools and distributing sovereign robots to improve productivity.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2022: Hitachi Energy introduced the TRO600 series, wireless routers with 5G abilities. The series helps enterprises and benefit consumers accomplish high authenticity and flexibility in mission-crucial tasks. Additionally, the combination of the 5G technology and RO600 series routers allow a flexible, secure, and scalable hybrid wireless communication infrastructure.



Oct-2021: AT&T unveiled managed, broad advanced security abilities for 5G network deployments. Through this launch, the first security ability introduced is a next-generation, controlled firewall service to support AT&T 5G edge computing network solutions. Additionally, with wireless networks, the companies are accepting 5G technology and connecting IoT devices and industrial endpoints to support private, enveloping experiences at the edge. Moreover, rapid and minimum delay from 5G-edge solutions are generating new ways, companies need a safe network ecosystem to develop.



Oct-2021: Ericsson introduced an end-to-end solution. This launch aimed to improve Ericsson 5G abilities that would assure the constant low delay and high accuracy enforced by time-critical applications and services for customers, organizations, and the public sector. Moreover, this solution would enable communications service suppliers to further improve experiences in real-time media use cases like AR/VR and cloud gaming, and unlock capabilities in mobility automation, industrial control, and remote control.



Aug-2021: Motorola Solutions introduced APX NEXT, the next-generation, mission-critical Project 25. The product delivers mission-crucial voice interaction on land-mobile radio networks while leveraging broadband networks for data applications. Additionally, APX NEXT would achieve carefully even in the most challenging situations, helping frontline workers to work cautiously and protect lives.



Jul-2021: AT&T through FirstNet introduced 4 new solutions. These solutions include MCPTT, Interoperability and Critical Connect, MissionKeeper, NetMotion, First Net Messaging.



Jun-2021: Cisco launched a new suite of Catalyst industrial routers. The suite offers increased power of the organization network to the edge with the scalability, security, and flexibility needed for IoT accomplishment. Additionally, the suite allows an enterprise to run connected proceeding at scale with a choice of management equipment appropriate for both IT and operations.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Technology



• WI-FI



• Cellular M2M



By Application



• Location Guidance



• Remote Monitoring & Surveillance



• Critical Communication



• Other Application



By End User



• First Responders



• Critical Infrastructures



By Offering



• Hardware



o Access Point & Range Extender



o Wireless Adapter



o Others



• Software



• Services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AT&T, Inc.



• Broadcom, Inc.



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson



• Extreme Networks, Inc.



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• Motorola Solutions, Inc.



• Hitachi, Ltd.



• Aruba Networks



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

