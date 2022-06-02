Clene Salutes Collaboration of ALS Community and Major League Baseball on Lou Gehrig Day

SALT LAKE CITY, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today announced its support of the collaboration between the ALS community and Major League Baseball on the second annual Lou Gehrig Day. June 2 marks when Gehrig became the New York Yankees starting first baseman as well as when he passed away in 1941 from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which has occasionally become known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.



In recognition of Lou Gehrig Day, Clene will broadcast a message of support on the Nasdaq MarketSite tower in New York’s Times Square. This will include a message from Chris Dickerson, a former starting outfielder with the Yankees and four other Major League Baseball teams. A video with Dickerson is available for viewing on Clene’s website at www.clene.com. Established in 2021, Lou Gehrig Day has become an important occasion for public awareness as part of the large-scale movement to find a cure for ALS.

“We salute the collaboration of the ALS community and Major League Baseball in remembering Lou Gehrig for his inspiration to what is a continued fight against this devastating disease,” said Rob Etherington, President and CEO of Clene. “Lou Gehrig Day is about remembrance, awareness and commitment toward new therapies and an eventual cure. As we forge ahead with our drug development work and initiatives with patient advocacy groups, Clene is committed to helping with the much-needed educational and drug development progress that are critical to this battle and which, ultimately, may enable us to find a cure. In our own work, we look forward to the completion of our ongoing Phase 2/3 late-stage clinical results in the next quarter from the Healey ALS Platform study.”

Lou Gehrig Day focuses on three pillars: (1) remembering the legacy of Gehrig and all those lost to the disease that bears his name; (2) raising awareness and funds for research of ALS; and (3) celebrating the groups and individuals who have led the pursuit of cures. Today, Major League Baseball home teams will host ceremonies and display “4-ALS” logos in their stadiums commemorating Gehrig’s uniform number. Clubs with an off-day will recognize Lou Gehrig Day tomorrow. For more information about Major League Baseball’s Lou Gehrig Day activities, visit www.lg4day.com.

Focused on advancing new medicines, Clene is currently in late-stage clinical development with its lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8®, as a potential treatment for ALS. The company expects topline data in the third quarter from a Phase 2/3 registrational study, the HEALEY ALS Platform trial, that is evaluating the medicine in ALS patients. CNM-Au8 is an oral suspension of gold nanocrystals developed to restore neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization. The catalytically-active nanocrystals of CNM-Au8 drive critical cellular energy producing reactions that enable neuroprotection and remyelination by increasing neuronal and glial resilience to disease-relevant stressors. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.

About Clene

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by targeting energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” provisions created by those laws. Clene’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include our substantial dependence on the successful commercialization of our drug candidates, if approved, in the future; our ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies;, our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug candidates, if approved; our ability to obtain additional funding for operations; the effects of inflation; the effects of staffing and materials shortages; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

