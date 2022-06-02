Finch Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

SOMERVILLE, Mass., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced that Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:00 am ET in New York, NY

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET in New York, NY

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available under the “Investors & News” section of the Finch website and will be archived for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Finch Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. With the capabilities to develop both complete and targeted microbiome therapeutics, Finch is advancing a rich pipeline of candidates designed to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. Finch’s lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Finch is also developing FIN-211 for children with autism spectrum disorder and significant gastrointestinal symptoms. Finch has a partnership with Takeda focused on the development of targeted microbiome therapeutics for inflammatory bowel disease. Finch routinely posts information that may be important to its investors on its website at www.finchtherapeutics.com. Finch encourages investors to consult the “Investors & News” section of its website regularly.

