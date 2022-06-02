i-payout Launches Instant Payout Service

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i-payout, an innovative global payments solution company, announces the launch of its advanced real-time payments service in the USA and Canada. The new solution will enable recipients to use their existing bank accounts to receive instant payments directly from their i-payout account.

The company’s instant payout service, which is an innovative new technology that allows for payments to be settled almost instantaneously, is transforming the way businesses can pay, transfer, and distribute payments. Traditional real-time payment solutions rely on the recipient having to purchase and activate a company-issued prepaid card and then load funds from the wallet onto the card.

i-payout’s new service is aimed at empowering customers across key industry verticals within the gig economy such as direct sales. This innovation is an industry-first and is poised to become a game-changing incentivization tool to help companies reward their independent contractors and sales agents.

“Our customers are more competitive when their employees, agents, and distributors can be paid instantly, on-demand, and anywhere at any time”, said Edwin Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of i-payout. “Instant payouts, combined with i-payout’s other custom offerings, provide our customers a competitive advantage.”

For more information please visit www.i-payout.com.

About i-payout

With 16 years of experience serving the direct sales industry and gig economy, i-payout has established itself as the leading provider of custom-tailored commission payout solutions and unparalleled customer care. Our tailored payment disbursement and collection solution enables seamless API integration for easy, fast, and secure payments worldwide, tailored to meet your specific business needs.