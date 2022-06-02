Rescale Announces Strategic Partnership with Carahsoft to Accelerate Computational Engineering and AI for Federal Government Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rescale , the leader in high performance computing (HPC) built for the cloud to accelerate engineering innovation, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Rescale’s Public Sector Distributor making its computational engineering solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.



As the leading cloud platform for computational science and engineering, Rescale helps customers in the private and public sector who rely on computational models to simulate real world phenomena and how products would react in the natural world, from understanding weather and quantum mechanics to learning how engineered products will perform under enormous stresses such as in aerodynamics and crash tests. Rescale recently joined the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP ) as its first HPC cloud platform solution under a United States Government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

Computational engineering is a fast-evolving field that powers new product development across industries. Computational engineering is increasingly enabled by AI, to improve productivity of R&D activities and accelerate time to market for critical innovations. Rescale is a platform with more than 900 pre-integrated software applications that helps automate applying AI in computational engineering. Rescale’s platform allows a customer to run workloads on leading public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud and others.

“Rescale gives Federal agencies the performance, flexibility, IT control and security they need to run these new workloads in the cloud,” said Matt McKee, Chief Operating Officer, Rescale. “By partnering with Carahsoft and its resellers, agencies have trusted partners to efficiently deliver the IT control and security results that the Government needs to operate successfully.”

A key benefit of modern digital transformation projects is the ability to use data to provide more relevant experiences for customers. Carahsoft’s recent survey results on citizen experiences with government services reveal that 39% of respondents have not seen an improvement in their experience when engaging with the Federal Government since the onset of COVID-19. Additionally, 73% of respondents said they prefer or exclusively seek out self-service technology.

“Carahsoft is committed to giving its federal customers efficient, frictionless solutions that can be applied to solve the challenging issues our government faces,” said Michael Adams, Director of Carahsoft’s AI/ML Solutions Portfolio. “Partnering with Rescale and our resellers will provide the excellence in AI and machine learning solutions combined with the customer service philosophy that Carahsoft prioritizes. We are excited to join forces and utilize Rescale’s industry experience for the benefits of our government clients.”

Rescale’s computational engineering and AI solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Rescale team at Carahsoft at (844) 211-3300 or rescale@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

About Rescale

Rescale is high performance computing built for the cloud, to empower engineers while giving IT security and control. From supersonic jets to personalized medicine, industry leaders are bringing new product innovations to market with unprecedented speed and efficiency with Rescale, a cloud platform delivering intelligent full-stack automation and performance optimization. IT leaders use Rescale to deliver HPC-as-a-Service with a secure control plane to deliver any application, on any architecture, at any scale on their cloud of choice.