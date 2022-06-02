New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ulcerative Colitis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Molecule Type, By Disease Type, By Route of Administration, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283472/?utm_source=GNW

As per the survey conducted by Marc D Basson on Ulcerative Colitis in 2019, ulcerative colitis affects one million persons in the United States. The high prevalence of ulcerative colitis is the driving force behind the development of ulcerative colitis medications. As the prevalence of inflammatory bowel illness rises, demand for ulcerative colitis rises, which is expected to fuel the growth of the ulcerative colitis market.



The most common kind of inflammatory bowel illness, ulcerative colitis (UC), affects a large number of people. It is widespread in most of Europe and North America, but rare in most developing Asian countries. Males are more likely to develop UC, which has a north-to-south variance. One possible cause is disparities in ultraviolet light exposure, which results in relative vitamin D insufficiency in countries near the Arctic. People who reside in lower latitudes are more prone than those who live in higher latitudes to develop UC. According to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in June 2020, the global incidence of ulcerative colitis is 9 to 20 cases per 100,000 people per year. The annual prevalence ranges from 156 to 291 cases per 100,000 people. Adults are more likely to develop ulcerative colitis. Nonsmokers and individuals who have just quit smoking are more likely to develop ulcerative colitis.



If ulcerative colitis is left untreated for more than 8 years, it can progress to colon cancer. Over-the-counter medications like Imodium treatment can help those with moderate symptoms of this condition. Transcription drugs such as steroid pharmaceuticals and aminosalicylates, on the other hand, are commonly used to treat the illness. In extreme situations, surgery to remove the colon may be required, which also helps to prevent colon cancer. Ulcerative colitis is also treated with several genetically modified medicines. These medications are composed of living organisms that assist to reduce inflammation by targeting inflammatory proteins like cytokines. Adalimumab (Humira), Golimumab (Simponi), Infliximab (Remicade), and Vedolizumab are among the genetically modified medications authorized by the US FDA for treating the illness (Entyvio).



COVID-19 Impact



COVID-19 has acted as a threat multiplier in all areas of life. The medical and psychosocial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and pre-existing medical conditions like acute severe ulcerative colitis are multidirectional and include the effects of COVID-19 and acute severe ulcerative colitis on each other, as well as their effects on patients, their families, the healthcare system, and health-care providers. According to a study published in the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Journal in February 2021, the risk of COVID-19-related side events is greater in patients with ulcerative colitis. It remains a hazard to people with acute severe ulcerative colitis, posing an ever-increasing threat to the worldwide healthcare system. According to a paper published in June 2020 in the Inflammatory Intestinal Diseases Journal, managing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s disease) during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult.



Market Growth Factors



Rising incidences of Ulcerative proctitis



Ulcerative proctitis is one of the kinds of ulcerative colitis that is becoming more common. Fine ulcerations in the inner linings of the large intestine mucosa are visible, and it is thought to be the first sign of ulcerative colitis. According to a study published in the United European Gastroenterology Journal in March 2021, the COVID-19 incidence rate per 1,000 patients with inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis) and the general population was 4.02 and 6.59, respectively. Hospitalization and intensive care unit care were required by 27.29 percent and 5.33 percent of COVID-19-positive inflammatory bowel disease patients, respectively.



The rise in ulcerative colitis patients and commercialization and an infusion of healthcare capital



The availability of sophisticated ulcerative colitis medications as a result of technological breakthroughs, as well as the growing patient pool in need of treatment, are two main catalytic drivers for the market. In addition, increased demand for symptomatic treatments, the influx of enhancing medications into the market, and increased acceptance of steroids and biologics to treat ulcerative colitis are the major trends in the Ulcerative Colitis Market. Due to increased demand for ulcerative colitis, a shortage of medication, tailored therapy, and curative therapy for ulcerative colitis, the ulcerative colitis industry is likely to offer attractive market prospects.



Market Restraining Factors



Concerns about patent expiry and concerns about negative side effects



The expiration of drug patents is posing a constant threat to the industry players and their revenue. There are few trustworthy medications on the market for ulcerative colitis. Failures, on the other hand, occur when patents are not renewed. The pharmaceutical industry generates the most income of any industry. UC medicines have a high level of investment and production. Patent expiration, on the other hand, can have an impact on all of these processes; capital waste is a big factor that can affect revenue rates. The ulcerative colitis market has had a lot of patent failures in recent years. It is resulting in catastrophic losses.



Molecule Type



Based on Molecule Type, the market is segmented into Small Molecules and Biologics. In 2021, the Small Molecules segment obtained the maximum revenue share of the Ulcerative Colitis Market. This is due to the large number of important players offering medications for ulcerative colitis treatment and advancement in R&D operations. Moreover, many players are putting heavy investments in creating effective medications, thereby boosting the growth of the segment.



Disease Type



Based on Disease Type, the market is segmented into Mild, Moderate, and Severe. The Moderate UC segment held a significant revenue share of the Ulcerative Colitis Market in 2021. Urgent bowel motions, frequent bowel movements, abdominal pain, and cramps are just a few of the painful and sometimes debilitating symptoms of moderate ulcerative colitis. Managing the symptoms with medication and effective home remedies can enhance the quality of life and help a person avoid flare-ups in the future.



Route of Administration



Based on Route of Administration, the market is segmented into Oral and Injectables. In 2021, the Oral segment garnered the biggest revenue share of the Ulcerative Colitis Market. This is due to increased R&D activities in the pharmaceutical & medical device industry, growing demand for drugs required for treatment, and a surge in adoption of various types of ulcerative colitis drugs. Moreover, many people prefer to take medications through oral mode rather than injections, hence boosting the growth of the segment during the forecasting period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall Ulcerative Colitis Market by collecting the maximum revenue share. The high growth of the segment is because of the rise in the number of ulcerative colitis patients, the presence of important companies, the expansion of the healthcare sector, and the presence of new medications in the region. Because of the presence of important companies and the rising prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis in the region, as well as continued financing for the development of new therapies for the treatment of the ailment, North America is likely to lead the ulcerative colitis market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, and Eli Lilly And Company.



Strategies deployed in Ulcerative Colitis Market



Mar-2022: Pfizer completed the acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, an American biopharmaceutical company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to adjoin the amazing pipeline and experience of Arena Pharmaceuticals to Pfizer’s Immunology and swelling healing area, assisting further motive of advancement boost to change the lives of patients with the immuno-inflammatory illness.



Mar-2021: InDex Pharmaceuticals signed an agreement with Parexel Biotech, a trusted global clinical research organization. Through this agreement, the companies would assess the effectiveness and security of the drug consumer cobitolimod for the therapy of average to critical left-sided ulcerative colitis.



Feb-2021: Merck signed an agreement to acquire Pandion, a clinical-stage biotechnology enterprise designing novel therapeutics. Through this acquisition, Merck, via a subsidiary, would commence a tender provide to acquire all remaining shares of Pandion. Additionally, this acquisition aimed to definite conditions, such as the tender shares representing at least a greatest number of Pandion’s shares of completely-diluted common stock, the termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust enhancement Act, and other conventional situations.



Mar-2018: Pfizer received a Food and Drug Administration approval for XELJANZ, followed by XELJANZ 5 mg BID or 10 mg BID, for the treatment of adult patients in the U.S with average to serious active ulcerative colitis. Through this approval, XELJANZ would offer adults living with average to serious active ulcerative colitis now have an oral choice that assists accomplish and preserve steroid-free remission.



