Mobile Pet Care Market worth USD 1.2 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The mobile pet care market value is expected to exceed USD 1.2 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Improving mobile pet care services and rising awareness of overall animal health will propel the market expansion.

Government of several countries is taking initiatives and special care to promote pet adoption and awareness of overall companion animal health. The growing prevalence of food-borne zoonotic diseases is also stimulating the demand for mobile pet care services such as bathing, brushing, and regular health checks among others in order to maintain their overall health and well-being. Furthermore, the increasing demand for an efficient wellness check and awareness about the epidemiology & pathogenesis of illnesses in pets has augmented the adoption of mobile veterinary services.

Mobile pet care market from grooming segment was valued at more than USD 354 million in 2021. This is primarily attributed to a significant increase in the preference for mobile pet grooming services to remove old hair & dead skin cells, enhance their physical appearance, maintain precise hygiene & sanitation, etc. Several manufacturers are focusing to meet the growing need for mobile pet grooming facilities by introducing specialized & well-equipped mobile pet grooming services. Grooming experts can quickly detect early signs of illness, skin infections, or allergies, thereby boosting the market statistics.

Growing pet adoption across the globe is expected to spur the market landscape.

Rising awareness of pet care, physical and mental well-being will foster the industry size.

The inclination of pet owners towards enhancing the physical appearance is further driving the market revenue.

Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant market share and improve their market position.

Dogs segment is set to cross USD 644 million by 2030. The surging adoption and launch of dog-friendly and cost-effective mobile dog care practices for use in-home are the significant variables propelling the business trends. Ongoing improvements in mobile dog grooming and veterinary services comprising easy accessibility to skilled care workers, transparency about the quality of care, and integration of technology among others are fueling the demand for mobile pet care. The inclination of pet owners towards enhancing the dog’s physical appearance has also contributed to the rising adoption of mobile pet grooming.

China mobile pet care market exceeded USD 64 million in 2021. This is owing to the increasing awareness for pet mobile grooming & veterinary services, the surging number of industry players entering the market, and growing pet adoption among others. As per the recent data, in 2021, the cat and dog population was around 58 million and 54 million, respectively in China. This statistic highlights the significant demand for mobile pet care services in China. Effective measures undertaken by public and private organizations inclined toward the overall improvement of animal health services in China are the key variables for this high segment growth.

Some of the major players operating in the mobile pet care market are Aussie Mobile Vet, Pooch Mobile, Dial a Dog Wash, Hollywood Mobile Grooming, My Pet Mobile Vet, Good Dog Mobile Grooming, Home Veterinary Services, L.L.C., 4 Paws Mobile Spa, and HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service. These players are implementing several strategic initiatives to introduce novel services in the in the market.

