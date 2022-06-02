Global Data Center Physical Security Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 7.28% During 2022-2027

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Physical Security Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study considers the present scenario of the data center physical security market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global data center physical security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28%.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

An increase in deployment of the cloud-based and edge data center facilities will increase the demand for physical security solutions such as video surveillance and access control systems.

Data centers are installed with K-rated fences and K-rated gates. For instance, in the U.S., the 'K' rating is a crash test certification issued by the Department of State (DOS) to fences, gates, and barriers that can stop incoming vehicles.

Many data centers use Building Management System (BMS) to manage the physical security of their data centers (as part of the overall management of the building), including CCTV cameras, access controls, and even rodent repellent systems.

SEGMENTS

Segmentation by Product

Video Surveillance

Access Control

Other Physical Security

Segmentation by Physical Security Layers

Perimeter Security

Building Security

Data Hall Security

Cabinet Security

Segmentation by End Users

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, North America was the major contributor to the data center physical security market, accounting for over 40% of the market share. In terms of product, access control contributed to around 34% of the market.



In the European region, Western Europe dominated the market in 2021, with more than 70% share of investments. In Western Europe, major contributors are Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the U.K.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Other Countries

Western Europe

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Switzerland

Italy

Belgium

Spain

Other Western Europe Countries

Nordics

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

Finland & Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Other Central & Eastern Europe Countries

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

Other Countries

Africa

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

Other African Countries

APAC

China

Australia

India

New Zealand

Japan Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Other Southeast Asia Countries

VENDORS ANALYSIS

Major Physical Security service providers worldwide include companies like Assa Abloy, Axis Communication, ABB, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, BioConnect, Honeywell, Siemens, and Schneider Electric.



Key Vendors:

AMAG Technology

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

ABB

Alcatraz

Bayometric

Boon Edam

Bosch Security Systems

BioConnect

Convergint Technologies

Cisco Systems

CLD FENCING

Dahua Technology

Digitus Biometrics

Eagle Eye Networks

Gunnebo

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Honeywell

Horton Automatics

Instor

Johnson Controls

Kisi

Legrand

Pacific Control

Pelco

Puffin Solutions

Secure I.T. Environments

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Southwest Microwave

SUPREMA

Verkada

WireCrafters



