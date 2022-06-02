OverActive Media and Bell Take Their Partnership to the Next Level with Multi-Year Extension

TORONTO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, and Bell, Canada’s largest communications company and a key strategic investor in OverActive Media, today announced the renewal and expansion of their partnership, first established in 2019, for an additional three years. The multi-year extension further connects Bell to esports fans and reinforces its engagement with the gaming community in Canada.



"Bell has been an avid supporter of OverActive, our teams and our fans since day one. For the past three years, we’ve delivered a premium gaming experience for our Toronto-based teams through Bell’s fibre Internet technology while building a wider fan base around professional esports in Canada,” said Tyler Keenan, Senior Vice-President, Partnerships and Revenue, OverActive Media. “As presenting partner of Canada’s first-ever Call of Duty League tournament, Toronto Ultra Major III, Bell’s leading Internet technology will be on full display as we welcome fans to the Mattamy Athletic Centre from June 2-5 to witness some of the very best in esports and entertainment.”

In addition to providing gamers with the fastest Internet technology, Bell is levelling up its esports investment alongside OverActive in the following ways:

Bell acting as presenting partner of OverActive’s largescale esports events including Toronto Ultra Major III this month and the Toronto Defiant Summer Showdown in September.

The Bell Fibe Zone, a top-tier professional esports practice facility within OverActive’s Toronto-based headquarters that is fully powered by Bell pure fibre Internet.

Producing branded content, including OverActive’s top-performing series “Bell presents The Blueprint,” which provides a behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Ultra as they experience the trials and tribulations of the Call of Duty League season.

Jersey and broadcast branding integration for both Toronto Ultra and Toronto Defiant.

“Our ongoing investment reinforces OAM’s leadership in Canada’s rapidly growing esports industry,” said David Kennedy, Vice-President, Brand and Sponsorship, Bell. “With the return to live events, we’re thrilled to be able to see our partnership come to life in new ways, kicking off today at Major III.”

Toronto Ultra Major III fans can get close to the action in the Bell Fan Zone, a premium seating section with early venue access, exclusive giveaways and more. The Bell Free Play Zone is a fan-focused activation that encourages fans and those new to esports to play the same game as the pros. As the “Best Gaming Internet Provider”1 among Canada’s major providers, Bell’s fibre-to-the-home technology provides the fast, seamless experience with low latency and download and upload speeds of up to 3 Gbps that gamers need to reach new levels. OverActive and Bell look forward to continuing to lead the way, providing superior technology and immersive experiences that the esports community can get behind and enjoy for years to come.

For more information, please contact:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media

(647) 924-2614

lgaucher@oam.gg

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

(416) 995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) OverActive’s anticipated VALORANT team; and (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and risk factors set out in OverActive’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) VALORANT Regional League France: Revolution, operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

1 Bell ranked best major Internet provider for gaming by PCMag (bce.ca)