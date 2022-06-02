Press Release: Sanofi grants Regeneron worldwide exclusive license rights to Libtayo® (cemiplimab)

English French

Sanofi grants Regeneron worldwide exclusive license rights to Libtayo® (cemiplimab)

Sanofi will receive an upfront payment of $900 million, and an 11% royalty on worldwide net sales of Libtayo

Sanofi will also be entitled to a $100 million regulatory milestone payment as well as sales-related milestone payments of up to $100 million over the next two years

Paris, June 2, 2022. Sanofi restructures its immuno-oncology collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the amended and restated license and collaboration agreement, Regeneron will obtain worldwide exclusive license rights to Libtayo. The Sanofi and Regeneron global immuno-oncology license and collaboration agreement was originally executed in 2015. Prior to today, the companies had split Libtayo’s worldwide operating profits equally and co-commercialized Libtayo in the U.S., with Sanofi solely responsible for commercialization in the rest of the world.

Bill Sibold

Executive Vice President of Specialty Care & President of North America, Sanofi

“Our diverse oncology portfolio doubled between 2019 and 2022 and now includes twelve compounds in clinical trials, each with a unique mechanism of action. Our early steps with Libtayo in immuno-oncology provided a strong foundation for our revitalized oncology efforts. Now, we are focused on leveraging our internal capabilities and advancing a new generation of oncology medicines. We continue to maintain a strong partnership with Regeneron in immunology, and will work closely with them on the seamless transition of Libtayo to ensure there is no impact for patients.”

Under the terms of the amended and restated immuno-oncology license and collaboration agreement, Sanofi will transfer the rights to develop, commercialize, and manufacture Libtayo entirely to Regeneron, on a worldwide basis, over the course of a defined transition period (to start upon receipt of any required governmental clearances worldwide). In exchange, Sanofi will receive an upfront payment of $900 million, and an 11% royalty on worldwide net sales of Libtayo. Sanofi will also be entitled to a $100 million regulatory milestone payment upon the first approval by either the FDA or European Commission of Libtayo in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of certain patients with NSCLC, as well as sales-related milestone payments of up to $100 million in total over the next two years. The transaction is subject to clearance under competition law and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Regeneron will also accelerate reimbursement of the development balance associated with Regeneron and Sanofi’s separate Antibody Collaboration. Regeneron will increase from 10% to 20% the share of its profits that are paid to Sanofi to reimburse Sanofi-funded development expenses, until Regeneron’s share of the total cumulative development costs incurred under the collaboration has been reached.

Sanofi continues to build its considerable expertise in oncology and has increased research and development capabilities, focusing on difficult to treat cancers including breast, blood, and lung. We are committed to translating scientific discoveries into potential new treatments and addressing critical gaps in cancer care.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

