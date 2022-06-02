New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photodiode Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961091/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Photodiode Sensors Market to Reach US$1.3 Billion by the Year 2026



Photodiode sensors are light sensors that convert light energy into electrical energy. Photodiodes accept light energy as input to produce an electric current. Also known as light detectors, photosensors, or photodetectors, photodiodes are semi-conducting devices with PN junctions. The market growth of photodiodes is spurred by the increasing use of smartphones and other consumer electronics. Proximity sensors and cameras in smartphones use photodiodes to detect objects or focus on the object. Wearable health devices (WHDs) that are used for monitoring health and optical heart rate detection such as fitness tracking devices or smart watches will further boost the market for photodiodes. Devices such as detecting blood pressure or diabetes also use photodiodes propelling further market growth of photodiodes in the near future. Barcode scanning is another area propelling the use of photodiodes as these codes are used to improve the productivity and efficiency of myriad businesses as barcodes help businesses in tracking a large amount of information. Even medical apparatuses such as spectroscope, pulse oximetry, beat oximetry and medical imaging use photodiodes, leading to a further increase in this market segment. Other sectors that are driving the growth of the photodiode market are telecommunication, aviation, customer hardware, aerospace and defense.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Photodiode Sensors estimated at US$911.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Avalanche Photodiode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$596.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pin Photodiode segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.8% share of the global Photodiode Sensors market. An avalanche photodiode (APD) exploits the photoelectric effect to generate electricity from light. APD applications range from long-range fiber-optic telecommunication and quantum sensing for control algorithms to laser rangefinders. They are also used in particle physics and positron emission tomography too. PIN photodiodes are usually used in high-bandwidth applications due to additional sensitivity features.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $224 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $235.6 Million by 2026



The Photodiode Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$224 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.57% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$235.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$53.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The growth of telecommunications and consumer electronics in Asia-Pacific, especially in countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China is expected to propel the growth of photodiode sensors in the near future.



PN Photodiode Segment to Reach $236 Million by 2026



In the global PN Photodiode segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.02% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$133.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$191 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

Centronic

Edmund Optics Inc.

Everlight Americas Inc.

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

First Sensor AG

Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

KYOTO SEMICONDUCTOR Co., Ltd.

New Japan Radio Co.,Ltd.

OSI Optoelectronics

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

QUANTUM DEVICES

ROHM CO., LTD.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Thorlabs, Inc.

TT Electronics Plc

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961091/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Photodiode Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Consumer Electronics

Sensors COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal

An Introduction to Photodiode Sensors

Photodiode Optical Sensors

Aspects Critical to the Design of Photodiode Sensor Circuit

Materials Used in Photodiodes

Applications of Photodiode Sensors

Global Sensor Industry: A Complementary Review

World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile Applications, Process &

Manufacturing Industries, Machine Tools & General

Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office Automation &

Communication, and Other Markets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Photodiode Sensors Market by Material (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Silicon (Si), Indium Gallium

Arsenide (InGaAs), Germanium (Ge), Gallium Phosphide (GaP),

and Other Materials

World Photodiode Sensors Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and

Other End-Uses

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Type

World Photodiode Sensors Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Avalanche Photodiode, PIN

Photodiode, PN Photodiode, and Schottky Photodiode

Analysis by Wavelength

World Photodiode Sensors Market by Wavelength (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infrared (IR) Spectrum, Near

Infrared (NIR) Spectrum, Visible Spectrum, and Ultra Violet

(UV) Spectrum

Regional Analysis

World Photodiode Sensors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

World Photodiode Sensors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Employed as Light Sensors, Photodiode Sensors Find Numerous

Applicability

Large-Area Image Sensors Offer Improved Growth Potential

Photodiode Usage in Through-Silicon Via (TSV) Production

Researchers Design Thin-Film OPDs with Color Selectivity

ActLight’s Dynamic Photodiode Single Photon Sensitivity Device

Holds Potential to Replace SPAD

Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

(Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:

2016-2021

Rise in Demand from Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry

CMOS SPAD Image Sensor Enjoy Growing Application

Telecommunication: Growing End-Use Vertical

Expanding IIoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive

Demand

Sensor Usage in Healthcare Vertical: A Business Case for

Photodiode Sensors

Sensors Playing Key Role in Revolutionizing Wearable Technologies

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years

2017, 2019 and 2021

Photodiode Sensors Usage for Accuracy of Wrist-Based Wearables

Aerospace & Defense to Drive Growth in the Photodiode Sensors

Market

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001

through 2020

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for

2020

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline

Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Avalanche Photodiode by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Avalanche Photodiode by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Avalanche Photodiode by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PIN

Photodiode by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for PIN Photodiode by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for PIN Photodiode by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PN

Photodiode by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for PN Photodiode by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for PN Photodiode by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Schottky Photodiode by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Schottky Photodiode by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Schottky Photodiode by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infrared (IR) Spectrum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Infrared (IR) Spectrum by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Infrared (IR) Spectrum

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near

Infrared (NIR) Spectrum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Near Infrared (NIR)

Spectrum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Near Infrared (NIR)

Spectrum by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Visible Spectrum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Visible Spectrum by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Visible Spectrum by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Ultra Violet (UV)

Spectrum by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon (Si) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Silicon (Si) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Silicon (Si) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Indium Gallium Arsenide

(InGaAs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Indium Gallium Arsenide

(InGaAs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Germanium (Ge) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Germanium (Ge) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Germanium (Ge) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gallium Phosphide (GaP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Gallium Phosphide (GaP) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Gallium Phosphide (GaP)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 12-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 12-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 51: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: World 12-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Photodiode Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 58: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Type - Avalanche Photodiode, PIN

Photodiode, PN Photodiode and Schottky Photodiode - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by Type -

Avalanche Photodiode, PIN Photodiode, PN Photodiode and

Schottky Photodiode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Avalanche

Photodiode, PIN Photodiode, PN Photodiode and Schottky

Photodiode for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Wavelength - Infrared (IR) Spectrum, Near

Infrared (NIR) Spectrum, Visible Spectrum and Ultra Violet (UV)

Spectrum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by

Wavelength - Infrared (IR) Spectrum, Near Infrared (NIR)

Spectrum, Visible Spectrum and Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared

(IR) Spectrum, Near Infrared (NIR) Spectrum, Visible Spectrum

and Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Material - Silicon (Si), Indium Gallium

Arsenide (InGaAs), Germanium (Ge), Gallium Phosphide (GaP) and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: USA Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by

Material - Silicon (Si), Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs),

Germanium (Ge), Gallium Phosphide (GaP) and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: USA 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon

(Si), Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs), Germanium (Ge), Gallium

Phosphide (GaP) and Other Materials for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: USA Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by End-Use -

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Healthcare,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: USA 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 70: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Type - Avalanche Photodiode, PIN

Photodiode, PN Photodiode and Schottky Photodiode - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by Type -

Avalanche Photodiode, PIN Photodiode, PN Photodiode and

Schottky Photodiode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Avalanche

Photodiode, PIN Photodiode, PN Photodiode and Schottky

Photodiode for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Wavelength - Infrared (IR) Spectrum, Near

Infrared (NIR) Spectrum, Visible Spectrum and Ultra Violet (UV)

Spectrum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by

Wavelength - Infrared (IR) Spectrum, Near Infrared (NIR)

Spectrum, Visible Spectrum and Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared

(IR) Spectrum, Near Infrared (NIR) Spectrum, Visible Spectrum

and Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Material - Silicon (Si), Indium Gallium

Arsenide (InGaAs), Germanium (Ge), Gallium Phosphide (GaP) and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Canada Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by

Material - Silicon (Si), Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs),

Germanium (Ge), Gallium Phosphide (GaP) and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon

(Si), Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs), Germanium (Ge), Gallium

Phosphide (GaP) and Other Materials for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Canada Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Healthcare,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Photodiode Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Type - Avalanche Photodiode, PIN

Photodiode, PN Photodiode and Schottky Photodiode - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by Type -

Avalanche Photodiode, PIN Photodiode, PN Photodiode and

Schottky Photodiode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Avalanche

Photodiode, PIN Photodiode, PN Photodiode and Schottky

Photodiode for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Wavelength - Infrared (IR) Spectrum, Near

Infrared (NIR) Spectrum, Visible Spectrum and Ultra Violet (UV)

Spectrum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by

Wavelength - Infrared (IR) Spectrum, Near Infrared (NIR)

Spectrum, Visible Spectrum and Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared

(IR) Spectrum, Near Infrared (NIR) Spectrum, Visible Spectrum

and Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Material - Silicon (Si), Indium Gallium

Arsenide (InGaAs), Germanium (Ge), Gallium Phosphide (GaP) and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Japan Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by

Material - Silicon (Si), Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs),

Germanium (Ge), Gallium Phosphide (GaP) and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silicon

(Si), Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs), Germanium (Ge), Gallium

Phosphide (GaP) and Other Materials for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Japan Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by

End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Healthcare,

Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Photodiode Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 94: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Type - Avalanche Photodiode, PIN

Photodiode, PN Photodiode and Schottky Photodiode - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: China Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by Type -

Avalanche Photodiode, PIN Photodiode, PN Photodiode and

Schottky Photodiode Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: China 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Avalanche

Photodiode, PIN Photodiode, PN Photodiode and Schottky

Photodiode for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Wavelength - Infrared (IR) Spectrum, Near

Infrared (NIR) Spectrum, Visible Spectrum and Ultra Violet (UV)

Spectrum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: China Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by

Wavelength - Infrared (IR) Spectrum, Near Infrared (NIR)

Spectrum, Visible Spectrum and Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: China 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by

Wavelength - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared

(IR) Spectrum, Near Infrared (NIR) Spectrum, Visible Spectrum

and Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photodiode Sensors by Material - Silicon (Si), Indium Gallium

Arsenide (InGaAs), Germanium (Ge), Gallium Phosphide (GaP) and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: China Historic Review for Photodiode Sensors by

Material - Silicon (Si), Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs),

Germanium (Ge), Gallium Phosphide (GaP) and Other Materials

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: China 12-Year Perspective for Photodiode Sensors by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961091/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________