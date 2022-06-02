New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oleate Esters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961074/?utm_source=GNW
Global Oleate Esters Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oleate Esters estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Ethyl Oleate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Methyl Oleate segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.5% share of the global Oleate Esters market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $436.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $407.3 Million by 2026
The Oleate Esters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$436.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$407.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$436.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.
In Asia-Pacific growth is bolstered by numerous production facilities, easy access to raw materials and increasing investments in R&D activity. The market is receiving a notable contribution from India and China owing to their strong agrochemicals industry coupled with high consumption of fertilizers and pesticides. The oleate esters market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to gain from easy access to key raw materials. The region is known for large-scale cultivation of palm plantations that are effective raw materials for production of different types of oleate esters.
The market is also poised to be propelled by strong demand for lubricants owing to expansion of the automotive and aerospace industries. Oleate esters are anticipated to benefit from increasing consumption in cosmetic and personal care sector in the U.S.
Butyl Oleate Segment to Reach $302 Million by 2026
In the global Butyl Oleate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$178.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$237.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$39.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Acme Synthetic Chemicals
- BASF SE
- Cargill Incorporated
- Cayman Chemical Company
- Croda International plc
- Ecogreen Oleochemicals
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
- Procter & Gamble
- The Victorian Chemical Company
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Swelling Demand from Key Industries to Stoke Growth of Global
Oleate Esters Market
Ethyl Oleate & Lubricant Segments Dominate Global Oleate Esters
Market
Asia-Pacific and the US Captures Major Share, while Asia-
Pacific Witnesses Steady Growth Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Lubricants Augments Prospects
World Lubricants Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2019,
2021 & 2023
Breakdown of World Industrial Lubricants Market Revenues (in %)
by Application for 2021
How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What’s the New Normal?
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Environmental Fears Drive the Demand for Oleate Esters in
Biolubricants
Key Features and Corresponding Benefits of Biolubricants
Biodegradability of Select Base Fluids
Global Biolubricant Market Set for a Rapid Growth Post COVID-19
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the
Years 2018 through 2020
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Jan
2019 to November 2020
Sustained Opportunities in the Plasticizers Domain
World Plasticizers Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2019,
2021 & 2023
Demand on Rise for Bio-based Plasticizer in PVC Manufacture
Agrochemicals: An Established End-Use Sector for Oleate Esters
Growing Agricultural Chemicals Market Propels the Demand for
Oleate Esters
With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to
Increase Agriculture Yield Drives Demand for Oleate Esters in
Agricultural Chemicals
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):
2017-2020
Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to
Drive Demand for Oleate Esters in Agrochemicals
World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the
Years 2019 through 2025
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Personal Care and Cosmetics Sectors Come Under Tremendous
Stress Due to Pandemic
Popularity of Natural, Eco-Friendly Ingredients in Personal
Care Products Unleashes New Avenues for Oleate Esters
Primary Functions of Esters in Personal Care Products
Consumer Focus on Sensory Prolife of Personal Care Products
Bodes Well for Esters
Esters for Enhanced Sensory Experience
Increasing Emphasis on Appearance Drives Demand for Oleate
Esters in Personal Care Sector
Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019
Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Oleate Esters in Personal
Care Sector
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
