Global Oleate Esters Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oleate Esters estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Ethyl Oleate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Methyl Oleate segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.5% share of the global Oleate Esters market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $436.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $407.3 Million by 2026



The Oleate Esters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$436.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$407.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$436.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.



In Asia-Pacific growth is bolstered by numerous production facilities, easy access to raw materials and increasing investments in R&D activity. The market is receiving a notable contribution from India and China owing to their strong agrochemicals industry coupled with high consumption of fertilizers and pesticides. The oleate esters market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to gain from easy access to key raw materials. The region is known for large-scale cultivation of palm plantations that are effective raw materials for production of different types of oleate esters.



The market is also poised to be propelled by strong demand for lubricants owing to expansion of the automotive and aerospace industries. Oleate esters are anticipated to benefit from increasing consumption in cosmetic and personal care sector in the U.S.



Butyl Oleate Segment to Reach $302 Million by 2026



In the global Butyl Oleate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$178.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$237.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$39.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Acme Synthetic Chemicals

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Cayman Chemical Company

Croda International plc

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Emery Oleochemicals

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Procter & Gamble

The Victorian Chemical Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Oleate Esters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Swelling Demand from Key Industries to Stoke Growth of Global

Oleate Esters Market

Ethyl Oleate & Lubricant Segments Dominate Global Oleate Esters

Market

Asia-Pacific and the US Captures Major Share, while Asia-

Pacific Witnesses Steady Growth Market

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Lubricants Augments Prospects

World Lubricants Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2019,

2021 & 2023

Breakdown of World Industrial Lubricants Market Revenues (in %)

by Application for 2021

How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What’s the New Normal?

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Environmental Fears Drive the Demand for Oleate Esters in

Biolubricants

Key Features and Corresponding Benefits of Biolubricants

Biodegradability of Select Base Fluids

Global Biolubricant Market Set for a Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the

Years 2018 through 2020

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Jan

2019 to November 2020

Sustained Opportunities in the Plasticizers Domain

World Plasticizers Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) for 2019,

2021 & 2023

Demand on Rise for Bio-based Plasticizer in PVC Manufacture

Agrochemicals: An Established End-Use Sector for Oleate Esters

Growing Agricultural Chemicals Market Propels the Demand for

Oleate Esters

With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to

Increase Agriculture Yield Drives Demand for Oleate Esters in

Agricultural Chemicals

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):

2017-2020

Intense Focus on Increasing Production of Cereals and Grains to

Drive Demand for Oleate Esters in Agrochemicals

World Cereal Consumption by Type in Million Metric Tons for the

Years 2019 through 2025

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Personal Care and Cosmetics Sectors Come Under Tremendous

Stress Due to Pandemic

Popularity of Natural, Eco-Friendly Ingredients in Personal

Care Products Unleashes New Avenues for Oleate Esters

Primary Functions of Esters in Personal Care Products

Consumer Focus on Sensory Prolife of Personal Care Products

Bodes Well for Esters

Esters for Enhanced Sensory Experience

Increasing Emphasis on Appearance Drives Demand for Oleate

Esters in Personal Care Sector

Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Oleate Esters in Personal

Care Sector

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030



