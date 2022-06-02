Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) market size reached US$ 53.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 101.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) refers to a business process outsourcing (BPO) solution used for outsourcing and automating information technology (IT)-based organizational tasks. It is deployed through the web or cloud-based platforms and is commonly used for supply chain and human resource management, sales and marketing, accounting and finance-related operations. BPaaS can also be connected to various services, such as platform-as-a-service (Paas), software-as-a-service (SaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), to provide access to high-quality technological solutions that aid in improving the efficiency and productivity of the organization. As a result, BPaaS solutions find extensive applications across various industries, such as healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, education, media and entertainment
Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Trends:
The increasing requirement for automating business processes through remote delivery models across organizations is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. BpaaS solutions aid in enhancing the cost-effectiveness, document management, transparency, productivity and operational efficiency of the enterprises. In line with this, the widespread product adoption by medium and large-sized enterprises is providing a thrust to the market growth.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of business analytics, advanced process automation software, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies aid in streamlining processes and functions, such as record keeping, derivative processing and reconciliations.
Additionally, the increasing requirement for digital database services in banks and other financial institutions to remotely manage databases and access information is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to enhance data security, along with significant improvements in information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth
