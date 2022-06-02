Clearmind Medicine and SciSparc Collaboration Yields Another Patent Application for Cocaine Addiction Treatment

No dedicated treatment currently available for cocaine addiction

VANCOUVER, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND, OTC Pink: CMNDF, FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major undertreated health problems, today announced it has filed a provisional patent application related to cocaine addiction.The move results from the company’s recently launched collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system ("SciSparc").

The patent application refers to the proprietary combination of Clearmind's MEAI, a novel proprietary psychedelic treatment for addiction, with SciSparc's CannAmide™. The two companies plan to pursue a pre-clinical trial to examine the effect of the combination treatment as an anti-reward agent for treating cocaine addiction.

Cocaine addiction in the United States peaked in the 1990s, and the current estimates by the National Institute on Drug Abuse claim at least 1.3 million Americans are addicted to cocaine. Annually, these users go to the hospital more than 350,000 times and account for 54% of drug-related incarcerations in federal jails and prisons, according to recent statistics from the U. S. Department of Justice. In addition, cocaine is either suspected or confirmed as the cause for nearly 16,000 overdose deaths in the United States each year. It’s at least a contributing factor in many more deaths, usually from violence, associated medical conditions or other health impacts of the user’s lifestyle.

"Clearmind's main focus is substance abuse and binge behaviors,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff- Shani, Clearmind's Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Adi Zuloff- Shani continued, “Since the successful initial results demonstrated potential treatment for cocaine abuse, we intend to expand the collaboration with SciSparc and explore the effect of our combination treatment for cocaine. Although cocaine addiction is an established epidemic worldwide, it has no dedicated treatment in the market, which makes our candidate treatment highly attractive.”

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a new biotech company focused on the discovery and development of safe and novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to treat alcohol use disorder and other pressing health challenges.

The Israeli-Canadian company holds several patents for the non-hallucinogenic compound MEAI ((5-methoxy-2-aminoindane, a novel psychoactive substance). The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Clearmind has established a research collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar Ilan University. The partnerships aim to expand its R&D capabilities and discover new candidate treatments for other mental health issues. Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND", the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0” and on the OTC pink under the symbol "CMNDF".

About SciSparc (NASDAQ: SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus.

