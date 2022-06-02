New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Freight Trucking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960941/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Freight Trucking Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2026



Global freight transport is a key component of trade of goods and materials and comprises a complex system of transportation networks, companies, and government agencies that facilitate movement of goods from one place to another. Today, the global freight industry transports trillions of dollars` worth of goods annually to every corner of the globe Trucks are ubiquitous in the freight ecosystem given that virtually every parcel or container irrespective of the place of origin will take a trip on a freight truck before it reaches its destination. Land freight especially freight trucking comes with a baggage of advantages such as cost-effectiveness that comes with low packing needs and fuel costs; versatility and flexibility as trucks come in varied sizes capable of handling short or long hauls, local or across borders and even rural transport; preparedness as only single customs document processes are needed for most road transport making cross-border transport of goods relatively seamless; predictability in terms of scheduled delivery, easily tracking and tracing cargo; convenience of point to point and door-to-door service; universal access given the extensive road networks developed over the century in virtually every part of the globe.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Freight Trucking estimated at US$2.1 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Truck Trailer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$894.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lorry Tank segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23% share of the global Freight Trucking market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $514.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $586.8 Billion by 2026



The Freight Trucking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$514.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.07% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$586.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$626.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in domestic trade and retailing, Investments directed towards the creation of new road infrastructure, and growing demand for urban last mile delivery are some of the primary factors propelling market growth in developed regions. In the United States, on-road shipping by truck accounts for over 2/3rd of all domestic shipping in the country. Developing countries have increased substantially their exports of manufactured goods and services to developed economies. Trade between developing countries is also growing rapidly with over 48% of exports of leading export oriented economies now going to other developing countries. Last mile delivery has also witnessed a notable growth in developing countries over the last few years. This in turn increases demand for freight trucking in developing regions.



Flatbed Truck Segment to Reach $572.2 Billion by 2026



In the global Flatbed Truck segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$277 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$384.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$114.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 244 Featured) -

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

Canadian National Railway Company

CEVA Logistics

CMA CGM S.A.

DB SCHENKER

DHL International GmbH

Estes Express Lines

FedEx Corporation

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Procet Freight cc

R+L Carriers, Inc.

Saia

GEODIS

Swift Transportation Company

Transtech Logistics

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

YRC Worldwide Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960941/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Freight Trucking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Trade & Retail: The Foundation for Growth in the Freight

Trucking Industry

Trade & Transport Logistics Are Mutually Reinforcing: Global

Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for the Years

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019 to 2022

Unemployment Spike in 2020 Challenges Growth in Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of

Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020,

and 2022

The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing

Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were

Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual

Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025

How Trade, Transport & Retail Industries Are Impacted by the

Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?

Transportation Industry Bites the Dust

Global Trade Plummets Impacting Freight & Logistics: Global

Trade Exports & Imports Volume Growth (in %) by Region for

2018-2020

Retailing & Merchandizing, the Key Drivers of Urban Logistics,

Slumps

Special Focus on Departmental Stores

Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

An Uncertain Recovery in Global Trade Means the Pain of the

Pandemic Will Continue to Linger On for the Freight Transport

Industry

Global Merchandize Trade (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2019 to 2022

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Moving Beyond COVID-19, How Will Global Supply Chains Looks

Like? The Answer Every Stakeholder in Supply Chain Logistics

Should Know

As Companies Come to Terms With the Depth of their

Dependencies, Globalization Will Reduce to Regionalization

Supply Chain 24/7 Visibility, the New Normal

Why the Need to Modify The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Is So

Great?

Rethinking Scale & Mix Will See the Rise of Parallel Supply Chains

Making Data Talk: Digitization Will be the Key to Building

Stronger, Smarter Supply Chains

Focus on Road Infrastructure Development Post Pandemic to

Ensure Sustained Growth in the Freight Trucking Industry

Year 2020, a Year of Hiatus for Road Development Projects

A Quick Rebound in 2021 is Supported by the Fact that Roads

Play a Crucial Role in Enabling Seamless Movement of Goods

Vital to Economic Recovery & Growth

Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the Highest

for Roadways Promises to Expand Budget Outlays for Highways

and Transport Development : Global Cumulative Investments in

Roadways Vs Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$

Trillion)

Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In US$

Billion)

Continuous Development of World’s Highways to Expand Market

Opportunities for the Trucking Industry: Length of Road

Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide

for the Year 2020

Demand for Refrigerated Trucks Grows in Parallel to the Focus

Shed on Safe Transport of Perishable Temperature Sensitive

Food Products & Produce

Innovations in Refrigeration Systems for Transport Vehicles

Gains Prominence

Growing Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated

Road Transport Vehicle Demand & Trucking Services: Global

Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

Sales of Refrigerated Vehicles (In Units) In the United States

by Type for the Year 2021E

In-Country Vaccine Transport Needs to Benefit Demand for

Refrigerated Trucks & Trucking Services

Fleet Telematics Brings in Performance Improvements in the

Trucking Industry

Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market

Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management

Trucking Service Providers Step Up Spending on Telematics:

Global Spending on Commercial Vehicle Telematics (In US$

Million)

Rise of e-Commerce Comes as a Boon For Urban Logistics & the

Trucking Industry in Particular

Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Growing Focus on Enhancing Effectiveness of Last Mile Delivery

Spurs Demand for Mini Electric Trucks

Business-to-Customer (B2C) e-Commerce Pushes Last Mile Delivery

Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market: Global Last Mile Delivery

Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2025

Hybrid Truck-Drone Model for Last-Mile Delivery

Autonomous Trucking: A Revolution in Making in the Trucking

Industry

Digitalization of Logistics Gains Fervor Amid the Pandemic

Growing Number of Service Providers Leverage Data and Analytics

for Smart Transportation

The Push to Digitalize Gets Stronger: Global Digital Logistics

Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &

2027

3PLs Step Up Investments in Freight Management Systems. Here’s Why

Global Opportunity in Freight Management Systems Market (In US$

Million) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024 and 2027

Big Data Analytics Gains in Importance in Freight Management

Systems

The Move Towards Digitalization Accelerates Adoption of New

Technologies & Presents New Opportunities for Growth

Here’s How IoT Will Deliver Revolution to the Trucking Industry

Rise of Blockchain in Trucking: A Review

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes Inroads in the Trucking

Industry

Global Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in

Logistics and Supply Chain (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024, 2025 and 2027

New On-Demand Trucking Apps Take Center Stage



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Truck

Trailer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Truck Trailer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Truck Trailer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lorry

Tank by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Lorry Tank by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lorry Tank by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flatbed Truck by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Flatbed Truck by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Flatbed Truck by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Truck by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Refrigerated Truck by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Truck by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Truck Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Truck Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Truck Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Heavy Trucks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Trucks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medium Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Medium Trucks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium Trucks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Light Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Light Trucks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Light Trucks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry

Bulk Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Dry Bulk Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Bulk Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Diesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Diesel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Diesel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Postal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Postal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Postal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Cargo Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Cargo Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Cargo Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Freight Trucking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Freight Trucking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Truck Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank,

Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and Other Truck Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Truck

Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated

Truck and Other Truck Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by Truck

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Truck

Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and

Other Truck Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Size - Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and

Light Trucks - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Size -

Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and Light Trucks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by Size -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Heavy Trucks,

Medium Trucks and Light Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Cargo Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel,

Postal and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Cargo

Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by Cargo

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dry Bulk

Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Truck Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank,

Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and Other Truck Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Truck

Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated

Truck and Other Truck Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Truck Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Truck

Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and

Other Truck Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Size - Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and

Light Trucks - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Size -

Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and Light Trucks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Heavy Trucks,

Medium Trucks and Light Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Cargo Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel,

Postal and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Cargo

Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dry

Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Freight Trucking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Truck Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank,

Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and Other Truck Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Truck

Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated

Truck and Other Truck Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Truck Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Truck

Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and

Other Truck Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Size - Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and

Light Trucks - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Size -

Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and Light Trucks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Heavy Trucks,

Medium Trucks and Light Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Cargo Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel,

Postal and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Cargo

Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dry

Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Freight Trucking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Truck Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank,

Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and Other Truck Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Truck

Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated

Truck and Other Truck Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Truck Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Truck

Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and

Other Truck Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Size - Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and

Light Trucks - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Size -

Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and Light Trucks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Heavy Trucks,

Medium Trucks and Light Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Cargo Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel,

Postal and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Cargo

Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dry

Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Freight Trucking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Truck Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank,

Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and Other Truck Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Truck

Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated

Truck and Other Truck Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Truck Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Truck

Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and

Other Truck Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Size - Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and

Light Trucks - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Size -

Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and Light Trucks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Heavy Trucks,

Medium Trucks and Light Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Cargo Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel,

Postal and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Cargo

Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dry

Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Freight Trucking by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Freight Trucking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Truck Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank,

Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and Other Truck Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Truck

Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated

Truck and Other Truck Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Truck Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Truck

Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and

Other Truck Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Size - Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and

Light Trucks - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Size -

Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and Light Trucks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Heavy Trucks,

Medium Trucks and Light Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Cargo Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel,

Postal and Other Cargo Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Cargo

Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Cargo Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dry

Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel, Postal and Other Cargo Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Freight Trucking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Truck Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank,

Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and Other Truck Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Truck

Type - Truck Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated

Truck and Other Truck Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Truck Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Truck

Trailer, Lorry Tank, Flatbed Truck, Refrigerated Truck and

Other Truck Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Size - Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and

Light Trucks - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Freight Trucking by Size -

Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks and Light Trucks Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trucking by

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Heavy Trucks,

Medium Trucks and Light Trucks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Freight Trucking by Cargo Type - Dry Bulk Goods, Oil & Diesel,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960941/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________