Radisson Blu Hotel, Nice celebrates 25th anniversary with new summer rooftop pop-up restaurant, Calade by Julia Sedefdjian - France's youngest Michelin-star chef



June 24 - September 30, 2022

Wednesday to Sunday 12pm to 2pm / 7pm to 10pm

Radisson Blu Hotel, Nice, 223 Promenade des Anglais, 06200 Nice



Information & booking >



Radisson Blu Hotel, Nice and Restaurant Calade’s Chef David Rodriguez are proud to welcome France’s youngest Michelin-star chef and Nice-native Julia Sedefdjian to the hotel’s panoramic rooftop for a residence this Summer to celebrate the hotel’s 25th anniversary.





Calade by Julia Sedefdjian will be open for lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday, 24 June to 30 September 2022 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Nice, an iconic local address with the city's only 700 square meter rooftop overlooking the sublime Baie des Anges. The restaurant will offer 70 seats on the terrace alongside 50 covers indoors where guests can enjoy a curated menu by Julia Sedefdjian in partnership with Chef David Rodriguez. Consisting of four starters, four main courses and four desserts, the menu will feature regional and seasonal produce, including chard, courgette flowers, grilled sea bass, rock octopus, panisse - a well-known Nice specialty made from chickpea flour, water and olive oil - and other delicacies close to the chef's heart. The menu will feature Calade’s creative, artfully presented, contemporary French food, which draws influence from the abundant local Nice flavors which Sedefdjian is known for, in a chic rooftop terrace setting with sea views.





"We are extremely happy and proud to welcome Chef Julia Sedefdjian to Calade this summer. Her origins in Nice and the creativity she shows in celebrating our regional produce immediately won us over. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our rooftop restaurant with its unique view of the Baie des Anges and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our hotel." explains Stephan Meyvisch, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Nice.

Julia Sedefdjian was awarded her first Michelin star in 2016 when she was only 21 years old, and Head Chef at Les Fables de la Fontaine in the 7th arrondissement of Paris. In 2019, Julia Sedefdjian earned a new Michelin star for her restaurant, Baieta, in the 5th arrondissement on Paris’ Left Bank. Originally from Nice, she started her apprenticeship at only 14 years old with Chef David Faure (Aphrodite) and became Head Chef at the age of 20. Her passion for Nice's produce, her creativity, and her meticulous attention to detail in her dishes immediately captivated the attention of Chef David Rodriguez.





"Cooking in Nice in residence during summertime is a dream that I am fulfilling thanks to the Radisson Blu Hotel, Nice. This exceptional rooftop is one of the Nice addresses that I hold in high esteem and where I enjoy going when I return home. I can't wait to showcase my vision of Nice cuisine in such a magnificent setting," explains Julia Sedefdjian.

Calade by Julia Sedefdjian will be open for the summer season to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Radisson Blu Hotel, Nice and mark a new chapter for the hotel’s history. Located at 223 Promenade des Anglais, the hotel is known for its contemporary design, its unique rooftop terrace, its swimming pool overlooking the sea, its private beach on the seafront and of course, Calade, its rooftop restaurant. The hotel also features a restaurant and cocktail bar called Le 223.

***

MEDIA CONTACT:

SOPHIE CLARKE, Global Director of Social Media & Consumer PR, Radisson Hotel Group

sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com



***

ABOUT JULIA SEDEFDJIAN :

Julia Sedefdjian was born in Nice and did her entire apprenticeship before coming to Paris for her first job. She quickly trained and worked her way up to become a chef at the age of 20. Michelin awarded her a star in 2016 and she became the youngest female starred chef in France at just 21. She left the restaurant Les Fables de la Fontaine and opened her first restaurant, Baieta, with her two partners Grégory Anelka and Sébastien Jean Joseph in 2018, where she honors her Nice and Armenian roots in a sunny cuisine. Very quickly, she regained her Michelin star and the restaurant was recognized by Parisian and international customers alike. In 2021, she opened Cicéron, her delicatessen, which features chickpeas in all their forms and a selection of favorite grocery products.

ABOUT RADISSON BLU HOTEL, NICE :

Established 25 years ago on the legendary Promenade des Anglais, Radisson Blu Hotel in Nice is the ideal accommodation for a stay on the French Riviera. The hotel is easily accessible and is located 4 km from Nice Côte d'Azur International Airport and 5 km from the train station and city center. With 331 rooms and suites, Radisson Blu Hotel, Nice has the largest hotel capacity in the city and is only a few steps from the historic center of Nice and the main cultural sites of the French Riviera. It welcomes a chic and sophisticated clientele, both for business and for a relaxing leisure stay. With sea views and a private terrace offering an incredible view of the Baie des Anges or windows overlooking the city and the Fabron hills, the hotel offers sophisticated modern comfort with clean lines and a color palette of greys, blues and honey, inspired by the Mediterranean. Recently renovated, Radisson Blu Hotel, Nice offers exceptional services while honoring its southern roots. The hotel has a rooftop terrace with a swimming pool and views of the Mediterranean Sea. The hotel also features a sauna, a hammam, a fitness center and the Régence Plage beach.

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP :

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,700 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos. The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.



Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 640 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.



Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.



The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website.

Or connect with Radisson Hotels on: LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON BLU :

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers positive and personalized service in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to small details and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. Through personalized service and local nuance, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel becomes a true meaningful and memorable experience. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards. Radisson Blu is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.For reservations and more information, visit our website.

Or connect with Radisson Blu on: LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Attachments