Miami’s Independent Living Systems Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Care and Support Services

Miami, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a privately-owned, Miami-based national health care services company founded by Chairman and CEO Nestor Plana, is celebrating 20 years managing home and community-based programs to enhance health outcomes for dual eligible beneficiaries (Medicare and Medicaid), persons with disabilities, and other populations with special needs. The company’s primary focus is to coordinate care delivery for individuals in their home and surrounding community.

ILS adheres to the premise that home and community-based services represent a cost-effective, quality driven alternative to traditional institutional care. “I started ILS with the goal to help aging individuals and those with special needs live independently at home for as long as possible,” said Plana.

Founded in 2001 and incorporated in 2002, ILS began to assist health plans and other organizations in the delivery and management of long-term care services. The company was a driving force behind the development of Medicaid managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) in Florida. In 2010, the company began to expand nationally and started MLTSS programs in New York, California, Virginia, South Carolina, and Illinois.

In 2018, ILS launched Florida Community Care, which provides Medicaid long-term care services statewide to almost 20,000 Medicaid enrollees. In 2022, ILS launched Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, assisted living facility, or may be homebound with complex health issues that require coordinated comprehensive care.

The ILS workforce is nearly 1,000 employees and has offices located throughout the country with teams and service providers everywhere the company has contracts.” We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished and expect to reach a billion dollars in annual revenue this year,” Plana added.

The company continues to offer a comprehensive range of clinical and third-party administrative services to managed care organizations and providers. ILS has achieved several important National Committee for Quality Assurance accreditations including Accreditation for Case Management for Long-Term Services and Supports, certification for Wellness and Health Promotion and Credential Verification Organization, and certification of the company’s Health Risk Assessment as a Health Information Product in the category of Health Assessment, among others. To support all its integrated service offerings, ILS has consistently invested in proprietary technologies, including its eCare and eClaims information technology platforms.

