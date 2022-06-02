Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today its management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

3:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference

11:40 AM ET on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The presentations will be webcast and archived recordings will be available for replay in the Investors & Media section of the Madrigal website after the events.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. Resmetirom is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits in patients with NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

