InspireMD’s CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System to be Featured in Clinical Presentations and a Live Case Transmission at LINC 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke, today announced that the company will participate in the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) 2022, which is being held June 6-9 in Leipzig, Germany. The company will occupy Booth #36 during the conference.



“We are very pleased to again have a significant presence at this year’s LINC conference, including an opportunity to showcase the CGuard™ EPS stent system in a live case procedure that is designed to demonstrate its clinical utility, design superiority with sustainable protection, resulting in superior patient outcomes and safety,” said Marvin Slosman, chief executive officer of InspireMD. “This unique setting will give interventionalists an opportunity to see CGuard™ EPS in real-time and, we believe, add to the increasing number of clinicians who champion CGuard™ EPS with our unique MicroNet technology.

“We also look forward to talks by Drs. Savr Bugurov and Matteo Stefanini who will review their published evidence demonstrating the superiority of CGuard™ EPS relative to conventional first-generation open stent systems and to Professor Piotr Musialek’s new clinical evidence. The LINC conference continues to be an important platform for our engagement with the global clinical community and we are thrilled to be able to be back to a live format,” Mr. Slosman concluded.

Details of CGuard™ clinical presentations are as follows:

Date: Monday, June 6th

Time: 4:15pm – 4:20pm CEST

Room: 3 – Speaker’s Corner

Session: Latest results from clinical trials and innovations: Carotid/Venous/AV

Moderators: Manuela Kohnert, Daniela Branzan

Title: Randomized Controlled Trial of a First-Generation Carotid Stent vs. the MicroNet-Covered Stent: 12-Month Outcomes

Presenter: Savr Bugurov

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

Time: 11:00am – 11:45am CEST

Room: 1 – Main Arena

Session: Latest Techniques for Carotid Revascularization

Moderator: Dierk Scheinert

Panel: Piotr Musialek, Matteo Stefanini, Ralf Langhoff

11:00am CEST: CGuard Live case transmission from Heart Center, Leipzig, Germany

Operator: Andrej Schmidt

Title: MicroNet-Covered Stent in Stroke Prevention and Treatment: New Evidence

Presenter: Piotr Musialek

Title: Stent properties and vessel adaptability: could these factors influence procedural outcomes?

Presenter: Matteo Stefanini

About LINC

LINC, the LEIPZIG INTERVENTIONAL COURSE is strongly committed to contribute to a systematic scientific evaluation and interdisciplinary discussion of new methods in the field of vascular medicine, allowing conclusions for daily interventional practice. LINC is an interdisciplinary live course, designed to provide a global platform, permitting the discussion of the “vascular patients” by integrating colleagues of different specialties from around the world who are performing endovascular interventions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.leipzig-interventional-course.com/

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.

For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

