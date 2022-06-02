Gritstone Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that the company has been certified as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Gritstone earned this highly desirable credential based on a comprehensive set of ratings provided by its employees in an anonymous survey. The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Gritstone bio.



“We are very proud to receive the designation as a Great Place to Work,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gritstone. “As a fully integrated vaccine discovery, development and manufacturing company, our employees span a variety of functions and worksites and to understand that they collectively find Gritstone a great place to work, which enabled this award, speaks to the depth of our mission and culture. We are committed to enabling our employees to contribute, grow, and flourish while on our journey to improve patient outcomes and eliminate disease.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Stacy Proctor, Senior Vice President and Head of People of Gritstone, added, “Gritstone employees are amazing and passionate people who continually reinforce trust and camaraderie across the Gritstone organization. This recognition acknowledges the inclusive and rewarding work environment, culture, and pride of working at Gritstone.”

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Gritstone

Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential of Gritstone's therapeutic programs; the advancements in the company's ongoing clinical trials; the timing of data announcements related to ongoing clinical trials and the initiation of future clinical trials.

